Women’s club basketball becomes newest club sport on campus

When it comes to participating in athletics at the collegiate level, not everyone is looking to dedicate the time, effort and stress often found among NCAA sports teams. Reasons such as those lead Oswego State junior and dual major Brianna Muncy to start a women’s club basketball team.

The formation of the team was not something that happened overnight. In fact, the process took Muncy more than a semester to collect all the necessary pieces.

“I tried to start it last semester, but I actually got around to it this semester,” Muncy said. “I just found an advisor and knew a girl that wanted to coach so I just put it all together.”

The initial idea to form a club team was an obvious one for Muncy. This was due simply to the fact that the school previously not had a team. To change that, she had taken to posting in the Oswego State groups in the attempt of finding interest among female students.

Thirty women have signed up to play, with between 10 and 15 players showing up for practice and games. The team tries to hold practices twice a week, typically on Mondays and Wednesdays at Lee and Swetman gymnasiums. When it comes to games, the women will typically play on Saturdays and Sundays, with the venue being Lee gym, but also from time to time the team will travel to take on other schools.

Since the team is just getting started, they have not had the opportunity to participate in many games. However, Muncy said the team had recently taken part in a tournament at Binghamton University two weekends ago that featured teams from schools such as St. Bonaventure University, SUNY Cortland and Hamilton College.

Muncy also said the team had traveled there this pat weekend for a game. While results for games are not posted online at the moment, people interested in following the team will be able to view them soon on LakerLife.

The fearless leader of one of Oswego State’s newest organizations describe the many benefits to being involved a club sports team, particularly basketball. Muncy, who has been playing the sport since sixth grade described benefits that include, commitment, teamwork and responsibility.

“It teaches you a lot of skills that you use in real life, as long as you are putting in the time and effort,” Muncy said.

Muncy said that participating on a club sports team offers benefits to busy students who view playing sports a fun extracellular activity a passion. Muncy described the atmosphere of being on a club sports team as less intense and much more relaxed than on intercollegiate teams. With the laid back vibe there is much more room for flexibility.