Coaching rivalry based on competitiveness

Two figures constantly in the middle of the storied rivalry between the Oswego State and SUNY Plattsburgh hockey programs are the head coaches. Players leave each year, but the two coaches have been mainstays in this competitive relationship, dating back to before Ed Gosek was a head coach.

Bob Emery and Gosek lead two of the top SUNYAC hockey teams each year and are set to bring their respective teams to battle yet again, this time for the SUNYAC Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

Both teams have taken different paths this season, but history repeats itself and the Lakers and Cardinals are set to meet for the sixth consecutive time in the postseason on Saturday. The Cardinals started the season with a 6-8-0 record, but started heating up during January and now find themselves one win away from taking home the program’s 16th SUNYAC title in 28 seasons with Emery at the helm.

“We knew we were going to have some growing pains early on,” Emery said. “Unfortunately, had a little more than we would like, but we had to reevaluate the way we were playing, reevaluate who were playing.”

Like any great coach, they are able to correct shortcomings with a tireless work ethic and unparalleled attention to detail.

“A championship occurs at the end of the year, but it starts at the beginning of the year with your preparation and how you do things,” Gosek said. “And his teams, there’s a reason they’re here again. They’re prepared.”

Emery has had Oswego State’s number with Gosek at the helm. Emery’s 23-15-4 record versus the Lakers, including three overtime victories last season, brings a darker side to this rivalry, from a Lakers fan’s perspective.

“I know our fans love to hate him because he’s the coach of our rival,” Gosek said.

There is no denying the success Emery has had during his time with the Cardinals, however. Year after year his teams are primed to make deep runs in the playoffs, similar to Gosek.

Because of this, both coaches garner respect from the hockey community.

“I’ve been to coaching conferences with both of these two,” graduate assistant Jon Whitelaw said. “They’re so respected you wouldn’t believe that they’re just two small New York schools, Upstate school [Div. III] coaches.”

As a young and upcoming coach, Whitelaw interacted with Emery before games while he was a part of the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey program and soaked in all the knowledge he could from the former Montreal Canadiens draft pick.

“I learned so much from him and he’s willing to share that with you,” Whitelaw said. “He understands he was a young coach once himself, and the fact that he is able to open up and share things with me about his program and the success he’s had, just a great guy.”

It is instances like these that keep a solid relationship between the two Div. III hockey masterminds and show that Emery is not the persona he may put forward while commanding the Cardinal bench during games.

“Beyond the hockey he’s been unbelievable to my wife Mary with everything she’s gone through,” Gosek said. “People don’t see that side of him, right. So, I see that side of him and I know, not only is he a good coach, deep down in he’s a caring guy.”

The fanbases for both programs may not have that same sense of respect for one another, and that is what make sports so thrilling, but as Emery has said, “it’s traditions in all of sports that bring out the best in everybody.”