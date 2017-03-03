Campus Rec Report: Co-Rec Broomball Thriller Crowns Champion

It was a shootout thriller in the Co-Rec Broomball League final.

The Average Joes took on the IceHoles for the broomball Co-Rec Championship on Tuesday night. Average Joes scored the first goal in the first period, taking an early lead in the game. But IceHoles battled back in the second period though getting a goal late in the period to tie it. There were big momentum shifts back and forth in the third, but neither team could sustain pressure.

Austin Scro and Spenser Iodice both stayed perfect in goal in the third period. As regulation came to an end, the score was tied 1-1, as both teams geared up for overtime. One minute into overtime both teams were scrambling on offense, until the Average Joes had a chance on a power play due to an IceHoles penalty for playing the ball while down.

IceHoles were successful on the penalty kill and the ball was back and forth between each team’s offensive zone as the clock wound down. The game was to be decided by a shootout and the Average Joes shot first. Kegan Storjohann scored twice for Average Joes, but in the end Jake Lawley of the IceHoles netted the game winner in extra rounds, as they were bestowed with the Campus Recreation Championship T-shirts.

“I feel great, like lightning,” Gabby Loftus of the IceHoles said. “This is my senior year, so being able to finish it out strong was awesome.”

Loftus scored twice in the shootout.

The finals are set in the Men’s Broomball Tournament. Rounding out the semifinals Car Ramrod battled with The Devin Smiths for two full periods before scoring in the third and ending the game 1-0. Car Ramrod is heading into the championship game versus METARDs who recently came off a victory over Dump and Chase with Zach Butler scoring once in each period.

The first full week of the volleyball league has begun and the season is underway. In the Co-Rec Recreational League, the The Volleyllamas beat Practice Safe Sets in all three games of the night. Sets On The Beach also swept Bumpin’ Uglies 3-0. Car Ramrod picked up three more wins for their overall record against The Gallaghers. Kiss My Ace gave Varsity Barkers some trouble keeping it close each game. However Varsity Barkers won two games to one.

In Co-Rec Competitive play, Abusement Park ran away with the first game, but the next two were close against That’s What She Set Haha. Abusement Park ended up taking the series 2-1 bumping their overall record to 6-3.

ZBT is holding strong in the Men’s Recreational League with a 9-0 record. OFC Phlat Top Gang took down Practice Safe Set three games to none, as they hold solid with a 5-4 record.