Lakers land Royals in first round matchup

Following their triumph in winning their second SUNYAC Championship in three seasons, the Oswego State Lakers men’s basketball throttle into the NCAA Div. III tournament at a breakneck pace.

With less than a week between Feb. 25, the 75-70 victory over SUNY Oneonta in the SUNYAC Championships Final, Oswego State has drawn the University of Scranton Royals.

Playing at 5:30 p.m. at Chandler Gymnasium in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Oswego State looks to advance to the second round of the Div. III NCAA Tournament. Oswego State was able to extend their season into the Sweet Sixteen last year, falling to the College of Wooster 65-66 at the Max Ziel Gymnasium.

Oswego State at that point had already travelled to Marietta, Ohio, and defeated not only Delaware Valley University but Gwynedd Mercy University, with the latter victory coming down to a single point, 78-77.

Current seniors Brian Sortino and Keith Tyson led each game for Oswego State in scoring, with Sortino dropping 39 points to advance past the first round and Tyson’s 19 to squeeze past Gwynedd Mercy University.

Sporting an overall record of 21-6, the Royals defeated Moravian College for their seventh Landmark Conference title within a 10-year span last Saturday. The University of Scranton’s primary success this season has come mostly on their own turf however, maintaining a record of 12-1 as opposed to 6-5 on the road, with their remaining three victories occurring at neutral locations.

“We don’t know a ton about them,” Lakers head coach Jason Leone said. “I coached in that area for four years at Keystone College, so I had an opportunity to watch their team play quite a bit. Their coach, he’s a terrific coach and their program is one of the blue bloods in college at the Div. III level.”

The University of Scranton’s best player remains their only listed senior on the roster. Center John Vitkus averages 17 points per game. Vitkus attributed for the game-high 27 points in their conference title game, on an impressively efficient 11-14 from the floor. Vitkus lists at 6’9”, providing Oswego State’s Mykelle Krecko with his first size-comparable matchup of the year.

“That will be a challenge,” Leone said. “Typically Mykelle is the biggest, strongest guy at his position on our schedule. It is going to be an intriguing matchup.”

Krecko feels he is up to the challenge.

“I’m excited to see what he’s got,” Krecko said. “I’ll be ready for him.”

Scranton’s ability however, to play as a team and avoid mistakes is considered to be the reason for their high level of success in only ten years as an erected program. Quite simply, the Royals win games because they make their shots and they do not turn the ball over often.

For the year, the University of Scranton Royals shoot nearly 50 percent from the floor, a percentage of .492 encompassing all shot attempts, while turning the ball over only 12 times per game.

While 12 turnovers may seem average, especially since Oswego State’s rate stands at 11.1, what proves critical to keep in mind is their differential. Oswego State averages 11.1 turnovers per game, which is actually .07 more than their opponents. The University of Scranton however, turns the ball over nearly three times less per game than their opponents.

At a seasonal rate of 14.6 times per game, teams that face Scranton turn the ball over 2.6 more times per game. Individually this is not an incredible statistic, until we draw out the length of the collegiate regular season and understand these turnovers then turn into points, which then begin to add up over the course of 27 games.

“They’re very simplistic, but very effective,” Leone said. “They’re very responsible with the way they play they take care of the ball and don’t beat themselves. They don’t turn the ball over.”

Oswego State’s matchup with Scranton will largely be a matchup of unknowns, as it will be the first matchup against Scranton in Lakers’ program history. Sticking to what works and following through on fundamental aspects remain Oswego State’s best chances of advancing past the first round in this year’s NCAA tournament.

No one knows this better than Sortino, who looks to cap off his sensational college career with a journey through the tournament, the likes of which this college has never seen before.

“We definitely want to get back into the Sweet Sixteen and even farther,” Sortino said. “We just have to take it day-by-day, and be ready for Friday.”



