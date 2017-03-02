Kane nabs head coaching gig, brings fresh start to men’s soccer

The Oswego State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the hiring of Dan Kane as the new head coach for the men’s varsity soccer team, replacing former head coach Bob Friske.

Kane has been coaching the men’s soccer program at Wells College for the past eight years. He played four years of soccer during his undergraduate career at Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. He started coaching local teams in the DC area and served as an assistant coach while working on his master’s degree at Goucher College. The combination of that background brings 12 years of coaching experience to Oswego State.

Kane repeatedly demonstrated his excitement to build this program and said he looks forward to starting on April 3 for the spring season, along side the returning assistant coach, Scott Brown, a 2006 graduate of Oswego State.

The men’s team is eager to have a winning season and win a playoff game, which are some of Kane’s major goals. Before that, he first wants to focus on the process and avoid looking too far ahead or too far behind.

“I’m looking forward to spending these next couple weeks learning as much as I possibly can about the team, school and athletic department,” Kane said. “So, I think step one of this process is to stop talking and listen.”

He plans to play on that observation strategy to bring the most out of the team.

“I think that’s what they want too,” Kane said.

That process has begun with individual meetings held on Monday to gain a sense of who the players are on and off the field.

“I want us to be a team that doesn’t beat themselves, you don’t beat yourself by clearing the ball well and creating set pieces” Kane said.

Ultimately it is hard for a team to win a game if they are not scoring goals.

“I look forward to being a team that can have great passing combinations through the midfield, isolating players one versus one in wide areas, giving great service, and getting runners into the box,” Kane said.

Kane said he is looking forward to the challenge of finding the best ways to implement his style of coaching with the team here.

“I don’t want to come in here with any thoughts about what this team is, or what they were,” Kane said. “The one thing I do know is that this team is eager to work hard, come together as a unit, learn and to push each other. As a coach, it’s hard to ask for much more than that.”

Kane said he has two goals as a coach.

“Number one is I’m going to genuinely care about these guys and put my heart and soul into the team,” he said. “Number two is I will be there to solve issues when they arise.”

His attitude is supported by determination to focus on correcting errors and getting back on track.

Kane is looking for players with “minimum level of technical ability, tactical awareness and athleticism is a must.”

He quickly moved away from describing skills and put an emphasis on players suited for team cohesion.

He feels that dedication is an attribute that can separate good technical players from successful team players.

“How much are they willing to sacrifice,” Kane said. “Will they come together on those difficult moments? Do they eat, breathe, sleep soccer? Do they love hanging out as a team or family? I think if our guys are willing to do that, we have great days ahead of us.”