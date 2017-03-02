Dillon reflects on her hockey path after growing women’s hockey program

Head coach Diane Dillon has been with the Oswego State women’s hockey team for 11 seasons. Dillon grew up around hockey and developed a passion for the sport at a very young age.

According to Dillon, her families life revolved around hockey. Her father coached for a few teams and Dillon recalls helping out on the ice as a kid.

“We didn’t go on family vacations, we went to hockey games,” Dillon said.

When it came to actually being able to play, Dillon did not have very many opportunities to start out as a female hockey player in western New York.

“I’m probably one of the first generations that got to take advantage of Title IX,” Dillon said. In other words when I was in junior high and in high school I had the opportunity to play sports I wasn’t allowed to play with the boys, but there was no organized girls hockey back then.”

Dillon’s dad decided to take initiative and put an ad in the paper calling any girl that was interested in playing girls’ hockey.

“My father is actually responsible for girls hockey in Western New York.” Dillon said.

The girls’ team her father formed started to practice once a week on both indoor and outdoor rinks. Since the team was just starting out, they did not really have much equipment so most of the girls skated in figure skates while wearing football jerseys as uniforms.

Dillon got her first taste of collegiate coaching after taking the assistant coach job at her alma-mater, Cornell University, in 2001.

“I’m a coach’s kid so I think any coach’s kid had the approach where you think about the game a little differently,” Dillon said.

While Dillon was coaching at Cornell, the opportunity to start up a women’s hockey program at Oswego State arose. The Marano Campus Center was opening up the new ice rink and Oswego State President Deborah Stanley wanted both a women’s team and a men’s team on the blue line to break in the rink.

Dillon’s older brother played for the Lakers while she was growing up so she was already familiar with the Oswego atmosphere.

“I was a little kid coming to watch his games in Romney,” Dillon said. “My big brother was everything so I use to come to Oswego with my parents.”

Dillon applied for the job and in the spring of 2006, she was hired to put the first Oswego State women’s ice hockey team on the ice.

According to Dillon, forming the original team was a task in itself. The recruitment season was nearing its end and a lot of women’s players had already committed to other schools.

Dillon formed an original team of girls that had a passion for hockey and were ready to become the first women’s ice hockey team for Oswego State.

According to Dillon, the team hit a few rough patches in the beginning. Being so new, the program was still trying to work out the kinks to be a successful team.

“We had a very interesting group when we started,” Dillon said. “These were the kids that set the foundation and they hold a very special place in my heart.”

Dillon said she has seen the program grow immensely since the beginning in 2006. She has worked harder to develop teams of players that could not only handle the puck, but could bring speed to the team as well.

This past season, Dillon had found just that with her freshman recruits. The chemistry between the players this past year has contributed to their success. Dillon is looking forward to bringing in the next freshman class in replacement of the powerhouse seniors that are graduating.

“We’re looking to even out the classes and optimally I’d like to bring in about five to seven kids in per year,” Dillon said. “We’re realizing that speed really works in this league and we’re going to be looking for some bigger and stronger players.”

Dillon hopes to see the program improve more and more every year and she is incredibly proud with how far the program has come since its start in 2006.