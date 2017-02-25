Three Zones: Hulshof scores two, Zawadzki shines, Lakers move on to SUNYAC Final

Offense

Kenny Neil continued his offensive onslaught tonight, tacking on another goal tonight to put his season total at 18.

Shawn Hulshof found the back of the net twice tonight, giving him his eleventh and twelfth goals of the season. He also had a secondary assist on Alex Botten’s third period goal.

Hulshof gave the Lakers a 2-1 lead at 16:34 of the second period with a power play goal, just three seconds into Anthony Passero’s slashing minor.

Laker forwards Botten, Chris Waterstreet, and Mitch Herlihey also scored a goal tonight, for a total of six goals on 47 shots.

Defense

Kristoffer Brun left the game at just the :45 mark of the first period, after suffering a hit from behind from Buffalo State’s Zach Niemenen.

With just five defensemen remaining for the rest of the game, senior captain Chris Raguseo began to pick up an extra shift.

“The forwards had to pick up some of the slack with their back pressure,” Gosek said on dealing with five defensemen for almost the entire game. “Our D have to pick and choose offensively.

Goalies

Senior Matt Zawadzki got the starting nod from Gosek tonight, getting back in the crease after being pulled for precautionary reasons after the second period last Saturday against Buffalo State.

Zawadzki exhibited calm and poise tonight, showing why Gosek trusted him to start the team’s first playoff game.

“We made the decision Friday after practice.” Gosek said. “We said it’s a process and you gotta earn it.”

In total, Zawadzki made 25 saves on 27 shots.