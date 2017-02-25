SUNYAC Championships Final : Oswego State vs. SUNY Oneonta

First-Half Sharpshooting

Oswego State’s victory over SUNY Oneonta Saturday afternoon could largely be attributed to their unbelievably efficient first-half. As a team, Oswego State shot 67 percent from beyond the arc, their best half of perimeter shooting this year. Specifically guard Ian Schupp who went 3-3 on his first three attempts from deep, and Brian Sortino who also went 4-5.

Pierre’s contributions

Blossoming into a threatening presence down-low as the season has progressed, and into a dominant player in the postseason is sophomore center Tyler Pierre. Pierre collected seven offensive rebounds, eight defensive rebounds, and added seven points of his own in what was the best all-around performance during the game. Not only did he near a triple-double in this contest, but recorded all of his rebounds within a span of 17 minutes, an undoubtably incredible statistic. Entering into the NCAA Tournament, Pierre’s emergence couldn’t have come at a better time for the Oswego State Lakers.

“I just do it for my seniors every night,” said Pierre. “I just go in there, play defense, and perform to the best of my ability.”

Just another must-win game for Schupp

In a contest against his former program for the conference title, Ian Schupp followed Brian Sortino for the team-lead in scoring with 22. Schupp finished the game going 4-6 from beyond the arc, while also sealing the victory by converting on both free throws with seconds left in the game, allowing Oswego to take a four-point lead and subsequently the conference title.

Late-game possessions

From just over three minutes remaining to under the two-minute mark, Oswego State was able to rip down four consecutive offensive rebounds each with methodical time-wasting possessions in-between. While they also nearly were able to come away with a fifth, Oswego State’s late game hustle personifies their course through this season, as nothing has come easy. With that being said, Oswego State’s 11-0 record at home versus in-conference opponents is better represented through these bursts of effort that normally allows them to leave with the win.

“I think it just shows how bad we wanted it,” said Sortino. “Mykelle, Tyler, we just showed a lot of hustle on that play.”