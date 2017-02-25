Quick Recap: SUNYAC semifinal men’s hockey vs. Buffalo State

The top-seed Oswego State Lakers blew out the fourth-seeded Buffalo State Bengals by a score of 6-2 in tonight’s SUNYAC semifinal match-up.

The Lakers and Bengals faced off at Marano Campus Center for the second weekend straight, with the Lakers taking last Saturday’s contest 6-1 on the back on senior forward Kenny Neil’s four goal performance.

Tonight’s game, in many ways, was very similar to last Saturday’s contest. This game featured Oswego State’s Matt Zawadzki in net opposite Buffalo State’s Mike DeLaVergne, Kenny Neil continuing his scoring tear, and two teams playing desperate from the first whistle.

The first period was highlighted by spectacular goaltending, particularly DeLaVergne. The Bengals goaltender showing off is nothing new, evidenced by his 15 first period saves that kept the game scoreless after the first period.

At just :45 of the opening frame, the Lakers suffered an upper-body injury to Kristoffer Brun on a hit from Hugo Petit, that held the Oswego State defender out for the remainder of the game.

At 5:37 of the second period, Neil got the scoring started with a perseverance goal on a second chance opportunity with a wrist shot that was able to sneak through DeLaVergne’s five hole to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

Just 1:51 later, the Bengals were able to strike back and knot the game at one apiece.

Buffalo State’s Brody Power found Zach Niemenen on the point, and he was able to fire a one-timer past Zawadkzi to knot the game just before the midway mark of the second period.

Late in the period, the Lakers were able to strike back, but this time on the power play.

Just three seconds into an Anthony Passero slashing penalty, Shawn Hulshof recieved the puck off an Alex Botten faceoff win and wired a shot past DeLaVergne to give Oswego State a 2-1 lead.

Hulshof found the back of the net again just 1:04 into the first period.

After a scrum in front of the net, a falling Hulshof was able to find a hole past an out of position DeLaVergne to put the Lakers up 3-1.

The scoring continued for the Lakers in the third period, with Alex Botten, Mitchell Herlihey, and Chris Waterstreet picking up insurance goals to put a dagger in the Bengals season.

Buffalo State would inch closer with a Jonathan Colley goal late in the period to make it 6-2, but the outcome was never in doubt.

The final shot total was 42-27 in favor of Oswego State.

The Lakers will play next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Marano Campus Center in the SUNYAC championship game.