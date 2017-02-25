Oswego State men’s basketball captures the 2016-2017 SUNYAC title

No. 1 Oswego State Lakers defeated the No. 3 Oneonta Red Dragons 75-70 to capture the 2016-2017 SUNYAC Championship title and clinch an NCAA tournament bid for next weekend.

The Lakers improve their overall record to 21-6 and finished SUNYAC with a 17-3 conference record. The Lakers hosted the SUNYAC playoffs at Max Ziel Gymnasium, completing an 11-0 conference record at home this season.

Brian Sortino once again led all scorers with his 27 points, and five assists. He got some big help from Ian Schupp who knocked down four three-pointers to go with his 22 points.

Lawrence Coleman for Oneonta scored 23 points, and Mikey Mcelory scored 19 as they both were named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament team.

“I had a good feeling about this weekend, just looking in their eyes, they weren’t going to be denied,” head coach Jason Leone said. “Always during the conference season the second day becomes a player’s day where these guys got to really focus in and battle through any mental or physical fatigue.”

It was a fast start for the Lakers that had the Max Ziel Gymnasium buzzing, they jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead the first 3:30 of the game with three’s from Sortino and Jamir Ferebee.

Oneonta was hanging around, but with 7:52 remaning Schupp knocked down a three to give the Lakers a 37-24 lead. They then reach their largest lead of 15 after a layup by Josh Ivey with 5:30 left at 41-26.

Sortino the last two minutes of the first half would knock down a jumper and a pair of three-pointers to have the Lakers leading 53-38 at the half. He finished the half with 20 points, and showed no signs of slowing down after playing 45 minutes the night before.

“I think I’m just used to it, been pretty much doing this the last four years, Friday and Saturday games,” Sortino said. “I know my body pretty well, I continue to get rest and drink water, and give it my all on the court.”

The second half didn’t exactly start the way the Lakers may have wanted it. Oneonta came out running, and forced coach Leone to call two quick timeouts within the first 96 seconds after their lead shortened to just 53-47.

Tyler Pierre checked in for the Lakers, and put an end to Oneonta’s 9-0 run with a layup to go back up 55-47 with 18 minutes left.

The Lakers eventually settled in the half by going back up by double figures with a 62-48 lead at the 15:30 mark after a mid-range jumper from Keith Tyson.

This half was more-so about the defense for the Lakers, who were prepared for any kind of explosion from one of the best offenses in the conference in the Oneonta Red Dragons.

“The players did a great job getting re-focused, part of the thing it’s not the players fault since we shot an ungodly percentage in the first-half,” Leone said. “I was proud of the players because they knew they had to buckle down defensively, eventually they’re going to miss a couple shots.”

Frankie Kelly’s layup for the Red Dragons with 6:15 remaining cut the Lakers lead to 69-60. The Lakers offense suddenly went into exile by going scoreless over the next four minutes and only led 69-65 after Mcelroy’s and-one layup conversion.

Sortino ended the Lakers scoring drought by answering Mcelroy’s and-one layup with one of his own to put the Lakers back up 72-65 with 1:50 left in the game.

As frustrating as it can be, what would a Lakers victory be if it didn’t getting interesting down the stretch, and these moments all season only have molded them to success.

Mcelroy drained a jumper to have the Red Dragons only trailing 72-68 with 1:01 remaining. Oneonta called timeout to game-plan their next defensive possession.

With the shot-clock winding down and Sortino struggling to find a shot, it ended up in the hands of Ferebee whose turn-around jumper missed long. Krecko then would commit a foul after a fight for the ball, sending Oneonta’s Jack Kolosky to line with 31.9 seconds left.

It was missed free throws that plagued the Red Dragons all game, and did so again after Kolosky would miss both of his attempts.

Sortino, who rebounded the ball, would give it right back nine seconds later by committing an over-and-back violation.

Oneonta’s lead-scorer Coleman laid it in with 16 seconds left to make it a 72-70 game, closest the game has been since the opening minute.

Out of the timeout, Oneonta fouled Schupp with 13 seconds left and sent him to the line for two. He would convert them both and put the Lakers back up 74-70.

Kolosky again was fouled for Oneonta after his offensive rebound, but would fail to convert both of his free throws, plummeting their chances.

Sortino killed some time off the missed free throw, and went to the line to close the game and give the Lakers their 75-70 championship victory.

Oneonta looked like they were going to complete their rally, but going 12 of 25 from the free throw line and one of six from there the last two minutes didn’t serve any good.

Ian Schupp was the one who came up with the critical two free throws towards the end, as those free throws helped close the win out over the team he transferred from last season.

“Just didn’t really matter who we were playing, just the fact we were able to host this tournament, win last night in a tough battle vs Buff-State,” Schupp said. “It was an unreal feeling being able to cut down the nets, I haven’t been able to do that since my freshman year, just an awesome feeling.”

Schupp along with Sortino and Pierre were named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament team with their exceptional play this weekend.

The first year sophomore Pierre off the bench grabbed 21 rebounds for the tournament, including 15 rebounds today in only 17 minutes played.

“Just do it for my seniors every night, go in there and perform to the best of my ability,” Pierre said. “Try to be the leader on defense every time and grab as many boards as I can.”

Schupp knocked down eight three-pointers this weekend as he totaled 34 points for the weekend.

Then there was the senior Brian Sortino, named the SUNYAC Tournament MVP. He scored a total of 75 points in the playoffs along with 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

“It’s awesome, it’s emotional for me just because it’s my senior year, I won it when I was a sophomore but I think this one is more special,” Sortino said. “Winning it in front of the fans, everyone who came out yesterday and today, it’s just an awesome feeling.”

They played most of the conference season with a target on their back, winning consecutive conference games, clinching home-court, these players and coaches just were not fazed by the moment.

The Lakers progressed all season with a revamped roster led by senior and veteran talent. This marks coach Leone’s third SUNYAC championship in his six seasons as he’s created a consistent winning culture.

“Just couldn’t be more proud of a group, just happy to be sitting here saying we’re champions of an incredible league,” Leone said. “Part of the fun part about coaching is every team has their own identity, just to sit-back and watch the guys grow together is really an enjoyable thing for me as an adult.”

The Lakers will enjoy this one for now as they will find out where they are heading for next weekend’s NCAA Tournament first round during the selection process.

Coming off last season’s Sweet Sixteen appearance, Sortino and company would love nothing more to make it back to that level and feed of last years’ experience.

We will await Monday’s selection process for this year’s Div. III NCAA Tournament, Oswegonian Sports will deliver coverage this week on where the Oswego State Lakers will end up and who they will be going up against.