Laker Gameday Preview : SUNYAC Semi-Final – Men’s Basketball vs. Buffalo State

Separated by a difference of two total points during the regular season in their series, the Oswego State Lakers will take on Buffalo State Friday evening in what all signs point towards what will be a thrilling contest.

The first matchup of these teams occurred on December 10th, a game in which Oswego State emerged victorious by a score of 71-70, thanks to an incredibly clutch three-point shot by Brian Sortino in the games final 15 seconds. Sortino was the only Laker to play every minute of the contest, but was not the game’s high scorer, as Buffalo State’s Lovell Smith dropped 31 points on a very efficient 14-19 from the floor.

Buffalo State bested Oswego State down-low, putting up 30 points in the paint as opposed to the Lakers’ 24, while also retaining the advantage in points off turnovers by +7. Oswego State’s effort from behind the arc ultimately made the difference, shooting 56.3 when compared to Buffalo State’s 29.2 percent.

The second contest between these teams also resulted in a one-point victory for Oswego State, knocking off Buffalo State in Buffalo on February 11th. Down seven at halftime, and ultimately 16 before they came back to win, Oswego State’s grit was tested even more-so in their second matchup this year with Buffalo State.

Sortino would split the scoring lead for Oswego State with Jamir Ferebee, each posting 15 points with Sortino adding six assists and Ferebee his own with four. Oswego State’s late-game flurry of scoring would result from a particularly accurate shooting performance in the second-half, shooting 55.6 from the floor and 45.5 from three. Keith Tyson and Tyler Pierre would also contribute 14 points each, allowing Oswego State to escape Buffalo with a win.

Entering their Semi-Final matchup against Buffalo State on Friday evening, Oswego State will look to build on their defensive holding of Buffalo State forward Lovell Smith. Oswego State was able to adapt from Smith’s 31-point performance their first time around to holding him to just 4-8 from the floor and nine points total in their second contest.

Buffalo State has won four out of their last five games, with their only loss in that stretch courtesy of the Oswego State Lakers. Buffalo State defeated SUNY Cortland in the SUNYAC quarterfinals on Tuesday by a score of 61-59, staving off Cortland’s furious 8-point rally in the games final three minutes. Lovell Smith proved to be the game-high scorer in this contest as well, contributing 18 points for his school.

Oswego State begins their venture into the SUNYAC and NCAA Division III postseason Friday evening, against rival Buffalo State. Continuing their season-long defensive solidarity and resounding offensive output will undoubtedly prepare them for what they hope will be their third-straight trip to the SUNYAC finals.