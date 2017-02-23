Women’s hockey exits playoffs with 5-3 loss to Utica College

The fourth-seeded Utica College Pioneers were able to move on to the semifinals of the ECAC Women’s West playoffs with a 5-3 victory on home ice over the fifth-seeded Oswego State women’s ice hockey team.

Mariah Madrigal started in net for the Lakers, but was pulled after allowing two goals on eight shots in her postseason debut. Amber Samonek also appeared in her first playoff game, but came off the bench and allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Kiera Goin played the complete 60 minutes for the Pioneers and made 27 saves on 30 shots to help Utica College move on to the semifinal round.

The Lakers opened the scoring, but failed to escape the first period with a lead.

Jacquelin White scored the first postseason goal of her collegiate career at the 4:45 mark of the opening frame. She beat Utica College netminder Keira Goin over the glove as she broke the down the wing. Eryn Stewart and Alexa Aramburu were credited with assists on the game’s first goal.

The Pioneers tied the game at one less than three minutes later. Carlie Smith scored her sixth goal of the season with assists from Lauren Patterson and Jennifer Liu at the 7:27 mark.

Oswego State answered quickly to regain the lead when Olivia Ellis received a pass from Jacquelin White on a two-on-one and deked out Goin. Andrea Noss was credited with the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.

The Pioneers would even the score at two when Lauren Patterson beat Madrigal on a breakaway for the final goal of the period.

After this goal, Madrigal was pulled, having made six saves on eight shots. Freshman Samonek came on in relief and finished the remainder of the game.

Aramburu gave the Lakers a 3-2 lead at the 9:53 mark on the power play, but the lead was short lived. Aramburu took an interference penalty 24 seconds after her goal to send the Pioneers to the power play.

Then, 10 seconds into the Utica College man advantage, Elizabeth Dohner tied the game after the Pioneers’ faceoff win.

Utica College scored again to take the lead when Smith put home a bouncing puck in the slot at 16:28 in the second period. Her second goal of the contest gave the Pioneers a 4-3 lead, which they would take into the dressing room with 20 minutes left to play.

Gabrielle Schnepp tallied her second point of the night during four-on-four hockey, breaking away alone with Kendall Appelbaum trailing her. Beating Samonek over the shoulder, Schnepp extended the Pioneers’ lead to 5-3 with over 14 minutes left in regulation.

Oswego State would fail to answer, falling out of the ECAC Women’s West playoffs in the first round.