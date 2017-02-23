Oswego State vying for third victory over Bengals

The Oswego State Lakers men’s basketball team opens up their SUNYAC playoff campaign as the semifinal hosts this Friday night against the Buffalo State Bengals. The winner will take on either the College at Brockport Golden Eagles or SUNY Oneonta in the championship game.

The Bengals advanced through the first round of the playoffs with a 61-59 victory on Tuesday night over the defending conference champions SUNY Cortland. They will seek to avenge their two close losses to the Lakers this season.

On Dec. 10 the Lakers defeated the Bengals 71-70 at home despite Lovell Smith’s 31 points and eight rebounds. It was the Laker seniors, Brian Sortino and Keith Tyson, who combined for 44 points to outlast the Bengals.

Then, on Feb. 11, the Lakers took on the Bengals again on the road. They found themselves trailing in the first half 13-1, and their largest deficit of 25-9.

They scrambled back in what head coach Jason Leone said was “as gritty a win we’ve had in my six years here,” and defeated the Bengals 69-68 behind 15-point performances from Sortino and Jamir Ferebee.

The Lakers are undefeated this season at home against SUNYAC opponents, will not take for granted some of the advantages they have this week, being the playoff hosts.

“We’re able to concentrate more on the game-planning instead of focusing on travel plans, busses, hotels, food; things like that,” Leone said. “There’s always an advantage in playing in your home surroundings.”

Buffalo State will be coming in winning four of their last five games, while the Lakers are coming off of a close loss on the road to the No. 2 seed, the College at Brockport.

“I thought we really competed, I thought Saturday’s game was a challenge because obviously there was a little euphoria that goes with clinching the league,” Leone said. “Once we did that Friday, most teams would probably have some trouble getting up for the game on Saturday, our guys really competed, we had our opportunities to win.”

Despite the tough loss to the Golden Eagles on Saturday, only the victory over SUNY Geneseo on Friday night, and some help from Cortland, who upset the Golden Eagles, were needed for the Lakers to clinch the SUNYAC regular season title.

Against the Golden Eagles, starting guard Ian Schupp scored a career-high 31 points with four shots from three to keep Oswego State alive. They may have come up short, but Schupp’s presence will be beneficial to the Lakers’ scoring depth.

Last season, Sortino soared in the SUNYAC playoffs, averaging 26 points per game as the Lakers came up short in the championship game to Cortland.

Sortino is entering his fourth SUNYAC playoff appearance, the first time for him as the home host.

“For me being a senior it’s been my ultimate goal since I came here as a freshman, me and the seniors have been talking about it the last four years,” Sortino said. “I think I’m ready as I can be, it’s my last time doing it so I want to come out on top.”

Buffalo State will come in playing with a lot of pride after their upset over Cortland on Tuesday, losing twice to the Lakers by a total of two points will also carry more of a chip on their shoulder heading into the matchup for the third time.

“It makes you as a coach have to simplify in some of the things you do and let your guys make plays,” Leone said. “The disadvantage is the fact that there is a lot of notoriety from both teams in terms of knowing what each other like to do.”

A win Friday night will inch the Lakers’ chances of making the big tournament forward, but the only focus now is for them to defend home court and win the SUNYAC.

Oswego State gets set to take on the Buffalo State Bengals Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinal round of the SUNYAC Basketball Championship.