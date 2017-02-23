New evaluating fake news quarter course addresses trending, prevalent topics

With the subject of fake news so prevalent in politics, Oswego State will be offering a course focused on evaluating news sources during the fourth quarter of the spring semester.

The course, ENG 395, is titled Evaluating News Sources: Good, Bad, and Fake. Two sections will be offered and the one-credit class begins in March after spring break. There are no pre-requisites to take the class. The sections are currently about halfway full and the English professors teaching it are encouraging students from all majors to enroll.

One of these professors, Michael Murphy, said the class will be beneficial for any students who want to better participate in civic discourse.

“I think we all need to be effective citizen readers,” Murphy said. “We need to be able to evaluate the news that we all get pretty much 24/7.”

Murphy said faculty were inspired to offer this course because of current events. President Donald Trump’s tweets have included the term “fake news” multiple times in the last few days.

“Give the public a break,” one of Trump’s recent tweets read. “The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!”

Another tweet accused the media of lying, saying, “FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and ‘sources,’ is far more effective than the discredited Democrats- but they are fading fast!”

Last week, Trump called out mainstream news organizations as “fake news,” including The New York Times, CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC, calling them “the enemy of the American People!”

A Pew Research study found the millennial view on national news media has grown more negative. Only 27 percent of millennials believe the media has a positive impact on society.

But fake news stories have been getting more attention. Buzzfeed found that in the last three months of the U.S. presidential campaign, fake election news stories on Facebook had more engagement than news stories from major news outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.