Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Ice Hockey vs Utica

Tonight’s Matchup

The Oswego State Women’s Ice Hockey (16-7-1) team will begin the playoffs tonight on the road in a first round matchup against the Utica College Pioneers (16-8-1). This will be the third time these two teams play each other this season. This game will be the rubber match as Oswego State won the first game 2-0 at home and Utica won the second game at their home rink by the score of 2-1. This is sure to be a great matchup against two great teams as now that it is playoff time expect both teams to give it their all out there tonight. The intensity will sure be ramped up as its win or go home.

Players to Watch

OSW- Jacquelin White

The old cliché come playoff time is you need your best players to be at their best when the moment is this big. Though Jaquelin White did not lead the team in points this year she did lead it in goals as the freshman cemented herself as one of the top goal scorers in the ECAC with her 14 goals. Now she needs to do the same in the playoffs if her team is to advance. You need your pure goal scorers to come out in the playoffs and if White produces goals at the rate she did in the regular season then the Lakers have a very good chance of winning this one. If she disappears like many goal scorers do in the playoffs, then it will be very difficult for the Lakers to win when that sort of production is not coming in the lineup. Even if you have Olivia Ellis and Alexa Aramburu contributing as well.

UTC- Gabrielle Schnepp

The Senior forward had a tremendous year leading the team with 27 points (7 goals and 20 assists. She also needs to step up and continue being her teams’ best player of Utica is going to have success tonight and knock off Oswego. If she can produce the way she did in the regular season and be the playmaker she is then Utica will have a very good chance of winning this game.

By the Numbers

Goals Per Game:

OSW- 3.16

UTC- 3.08

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.72

UTC- 1.84

Power Play:

OSW- 24/111 (21.6%)

UTC- 21/103 (20.4%)

Penalty Kill:

OSW- 70/78 (89.7%)

UTC- 102/117 (87.2%)

Game Prediction

I think this is going to be a closely contested matchup against two great teams. They are both very similar in the way they play as well as their stats. These two teams matchup very well together and I expect a fast paced energetic matchup. I think that Oswego State will ultimately win this one on an overtime winner by Jacquelin White.

Final Score: OSW 3, UTC 2 (OT)