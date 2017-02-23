Campus Recreation Report: Co-rec basketball ends in OT

Prior to the start of the Co-Rec championship basketball game, spectators could see the participating team observing one another. As the whistle blew, signaling the tip off, anxious players took their positions on the court.

The first half of the game was pretty intense as The Parkers struggled to keep up with French Toast Mafia. Throughout the first half, French Toast Mafia was able to keep a solid five to ten point lead.

Timmy Mascia and Christian Melvin were determined to keep the lead as they continued making shots from both long and short range.

Although French Toast Mafia had a nice lead during the first half, The Parkers also had great offensive plays.

Bob Matthews and George Dzagali were on fire during the first half, along with teammates Palex Babb and Stephanie Herbert, who represented for the females with their rebounding and fast break skills.

As time closed in on the first half, The Parkers and French Toast Mafia found themselves in a close game. Headed into the second half, both teams were showing that they really wanted the title of Co-Rec champions.

Defensively, The Parkers managed to keep French Toast Mafia from gaining any significant leads. The intensity on the court had only grown as the clock continued decreasing toward the end of the game. The teams were going back and forth, answering each other’s shots.

Then, within the last few seconds of the game, with French Toast Mafia having a three point lead, The Parkers captain Johnathan Daley ran down the court, stutter-stepped past his defender and went for the 3-point shot.

Daley’s shot in the dying seconds was good, sending the game to overtime.

Tied at 55 – 55, the Parkers celebrated the amazing shot and then joined French Toast Mafia in a huddle around the intramural supervisor to hear the rules of overtime.

Unfortunately, overtime was not as exciting, as French Toast Mafia regained the lead, allowing them to take home the championship t-shirt, 67-60.

For the men’s competitive basketball tournament finals, OVO squared off with Size Don’t Matter 2.5. In a hard fought game, OVO jumped to a 16 point lead, but Size Don’t Matter 2.5 battled back and was able to bring the score within reach. But it was not enough, as OVO topped Size Don’t Matter 2.5 64-51 to take home the championship t-shirt.

The Average Joes put the score total in double digits with a big team effort in the Co-Rec team handball championship game. Nic Epping earned a hat trick, while Madison Bush, Spenser Iodice and Jake Urkevich all scored two goals apiece. Kyle West also had a goal for the Average Joes. Captain Bridget Rooney stated that good passing was key to their success, as the final score was 10-2. Alex Forrest and Glen Wheelock both had a goal for Caution-EXTREME HEAT.

In the end, Rooney and her team were crowned champion for the third year in a row in the Co-Rec team handball league.