Laker Gameday Preview: No. 2/3 Men’s Hockey vs No. 13 Buffalo State

Loss of Touch

In its last two conference games, Oswego State has seemed to lose its scoring touch that is on display almost every night. Remember the game against SUNY Plattsburgh? Add Friday night’s game versus SUNY Fredonia to that list, and the Lakers seem to be struggling to capitalize efficiently lately in conference play.

Another troubling stat to look at is the last two meetings between these two programs and the goal totals. Oswego State managed only one goal against the Bengals in each game. Both of those contests were on the road, however. Last season, Oswego State was able to put up four goals on Mike DeLaVergne at home though. The home ice advantage the Lakers have used so successfully all year will be needed to get more than two goals on the board.

That’s no easy task against the goaltender with the best save percentage and goals against average in the SUNYAC.

What’s at Stake

Oswego State has locked up the top seed for conference playoffs and will not play a game on the road throughout. Even so, a win tonight is much needed. The Lakers still need the best resume possible to better their chances of a bid, or the best possible seeding, in the NCAA tournament if they are unable to win the SUNYAC Championships.

He’s Back

Matt Zawadzki will get the start tonight. An injury to his lower body kept him out four games after he was forced to leave the contest against SUNY Potsdam during Whiteout Weekend. Laker fans could not ask for better news heading into the regular season finale. This gives the senior not only a chance to play on senior night, but a tune-up for playoffs, as well.

Lineup Card

Jody Sullivan, Cameron Berry and Devin Campbell are the three changes to the lines tonight. Aaron Huffnagle, Josh Zizek and Kristoffer Brun will sit to leave room for those three. These changes do not move any combinations around. The three drawing into the lineup will simply fill in the void left by the three scratches.

Players to Watch

OSW: Matt Zawadzki

His name was mentioned once already, but this game needs to see no ill effects from that injury he is just getting over. Tonight will show if he is fully healed and game ready after missing the time he did. Those lower body injuries are tougher on goalies most times.

BUF: Taylor Pryce

Pryce is tied for third in the conference with four game-winning goals to his name. He also was able to score during the last meeting between these two teams with a power play marker. The senior is tied for second on the Bengals in scoring as well.

By the Numbers

Record

OSW: 19-4-1/12-2-1 (No. 2/3) [1st in SUNYAC]

BUF: 17-6-1/9-5-1 (No. 13) [T-3rd in the SUNYAC]

Shots per Game

OSW: 36.0

BUF: 35.6

Shots Allowed per Game

OSW: 22.5

BUF: 26.4

Goals per Game

OSW: 4.75 [2nd in Div. III]

BUF: 3.62 [23rd in Div. III]

Goals Against per Game

OSW: 1.92 [T-5th in Div. III]

BUF: 2.08 [T-9th in Div. III]

Power Play

OSW: 30-111 (27.0%) [5th in Div. III]

BUF: 26-122 (21.3%) [26th in Div. III]

Penalty Kill

OSW: 92-109 (84.4%) [21st in Div. III]

BUF: 94-112 (83.9%) [24th in Div. III]

*Overall statistics from USCHO.com

Game Prediction

Oswego State let Buffalo State have its way on the power play in the last meeting. These teams matchup so well against one another, but the Bengals have been struggling a bit down the final stretch. They are 2-2 in their last four, with a bad 8-2 loss to Morrisville State in that span. The two wins saw them barely squeak by the College at Brockport and SUNY Cortland with a one-goal lead.

Tonight’s game should come down to the wire, maybe even overtime. DeLaVergne will prove why he is the best goalie in the conference and could have an easier game if Oswego State cannot get the offense going again, but an energized team on senior night edges out the victory.

Lakers win 3-2 in overtime

