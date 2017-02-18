Laker Gameday Preview: #10/8 Women’s Ice Hockey Vs. William Smith College

The Oswego State Lakers will face the William Smith College Herons for the second time this weekend today at 2pm in the Marano Campus Center.

Last night the Herons took the win with a final score of 3-1. Oswego State outshot the Herons 55-16, but Julieann White was the only Laker to get the puck into the net for a power play goal in the beginning of the first.

Goalie Matchup:

OSW-Mariah Madrigal

Mariah has been having an incredible season with the Lakers. With a SV% of .927, Madrigal shines on the books, and on the ice. She made 16 saves in last night’s contest and the chances of her playing tonight are high.

WMS-Maggie Salmon

Salmon was up against 56 shots last night, only letting one hit the back of the net. The Lakers were constantly in her zone but she kept it together to help her team get the win. With a game like last night, she is most definitely going to be seen between the pipes for today’s contest.

Players to Watch:

OSW-Julieann White

White put the Lakers up on the board last night with her power play goal at the 3:40 mark in the first period. That would be White’s third goal on the season. She also scored in last weekend’s game against Buffalo State.

WMS-Stephanie Hampton

Hampton is one of the strongest players for the Herons. She was able to make 7/16 shots in last night’s contest. Hampton also currently leads William Smith in goals, with having six on the season. She’s going to pressure Oswego State on the ice today and she has the chance to bring her team to another victory, depending on how the Lakers play.

By the Numbers:

Shots per Game:

OSW-35.1

WMS-27.8

Goals per Game:

OSW-3.25

WMS-1.83

Power Play:

OSW-23/103 (.228)

WMS-18/116(.155)

Penalty Kill:

OSW-68/76 (.895)

WMS-105/125(.840)

Overall Prediction:

It seems to be a pattern with the Lakers losing the first game of a weekend series and winning the second, so there’s hope that they’ll make a comeback in today’s contest. William Smith’s overall record of 7-12-5 did not reflect how they played against the Lakers last night. They knew to bring it all out against Oswego State, and that’s just what they did. The Lakers might not have been expecting so much of a challenge form the Herons. Tonight, the Lakers know what they’re in for. With the adrenaline of senior night and the comfort of being in their own rink, the Lakers will have no problem in tonight’s contest. Final prediction: 2-1, Lakers.