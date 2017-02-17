Laker Gameday Preview: No. 8/10 Women’s Ice Hockey Vs. William Smith College

Tonight’s Matchup

The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team (16-6-1) will finish up the regular season play this weekend as they will take on William Smith College (6-12-5). Tonight will mark the first game of a home and home weekend series first at William Smith College and tomorrow at Oswego State. Both teams will look to finish out the season strong with one team getting ready for the playoffs and another looking to salvage a not so great season by upsetting the Lakers and hurting their playoff seeding. It should prove to be a more competitive match up then on paper with William Smith having nothing to lose and Oswego State having everything to lose it should prove to be a more interesting matchup then one would think.

Going into playoffs on a good note

The Lakers really need these two wins against William Smith College. It not only will help their playoff seeding but it will get them into the playoffs on a positive note with a 3 game winning streak. The Lakers play the second half of the season was not nearly as good as the first half. Some of this can be contributed to better opponents but there is another gear in their game that they can reach. In their last 11 games the Lakers are only (5-5-1) after starting out the season (11-1-0). If the Lakers can play dominant hockey as consistently as they did earlier in the season I like their chances against anybody in the playoffs. If the Lakers win both games in dominant fashion this weekend, I think it will help their confidence a lot heading into the playoffs.

Players to Watch

OSW – Olivia Ellis

Ellis has been nothing short of outstanding this season. The junior forward leads the team in points, assists and is second in the team in goals. She has been one of the top players in the country this season and she will look to continue her strong play this weekend going into the playoffs.

WSC- Stephanie Hampton

The sophomore forward is having a great season tied for first on the team in goals. She is also tied for third on the team in points. She is one of the bright spots on the team and will hope to ruin Oswego States playoff seeding this weekend.

Goals Per Game:

OSW- 3.35

WSC- 1.78

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.70

WSC- 2.52

Power Play:

OSW- 22/96 (22.9%)

WSC- 17/112 (15.2%)

Penalty Kill:

OSW- 65/72 (90.5%)

WSC- 99/118 (83.9%)

Game Prediction:

I think the Lakers are going to handily take care of William Smith College this weekend and head into the playoffs on a three-game winning streak and great seeding. I think the Lakers will play with a ton of urgency and put William Smith out of their misery and finally end their season as the Lakers will move on looking to have a great run.

Final Score: OSW 6, WSC 1