Laker Gameday Preview : Men’s Basketball at SUNY Geneseo

Entering their second to last regular-season matchup of the year, Oswego State looks to finish strong as they take on SUNY Geneseo at the Schrader Gymnasium in Geneseo at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Oswego State claimed the first contest of the year on Jan. 28, 81-70, in a game in which Oswego State held SUNY Geneseo’s star player John Decker to just six points on 1-10 shooting from the floor. Decker coming into the contest had been averaging nearly 27.0 PPG before Brian Sortino’s stellar defense was able to slow him and subsequently SUNY Geneseo’s offense to a crawl.

Sortino’s great game didn’t stop there, as he scored a game-high 33 points followed with another team high in rebounds, with 10. Jamir Ferebee’s efficient effort shooting 7-13 from the field for 17 points also aided Oswego State’s defeat of SUNY Geneseo in what was a highly anticipated matchup the first time around.

Heading into Friday night’s matchup the Lakers will want to replicate the same defensive effort as SUNY Geneseo guard Justin Ringen. Ringen has turned it on in the games since for SUNY Geneseo, totaling 82 points over only three games.

SUNY Geneseo has gone 1-2 since their Jan. 28 matchup against the Oswego State Lakers, and will be looking to better its 8-8 record in SUNYAC play before playoffs.

Oswego State, however, has won three out four games since their first tilt against SUNY Geneseo and will try for their 15th in-conference win, boasting an astounding 14-2 record in-conference heading into Friday evening’s game.