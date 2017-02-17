Campus Recreation Report

The Basketball and Broomball tournaments are coming to an end at Campus Recreation, as the Indoor Soccer League is nearing its mid-way point.

In the Men’s Recreational Soccer League, Sweatman Foot Fairies totaled nine goals from Brian Emigholz, John Santos and Drew Garen earned two, three and four goals respectively in a win against Where’s The Lamb Sauce.

Russian FurBalls defeated Free Agents in their first game 2-1. Walter Vargas and Collin Campbell both scored for the FurBalls while Tyler Smith tallied one for the Free Agents. Also in the Men’s Competitive league, Real-Coholics and Petr Cech Yourself ended their game in a draw with three goals apiece.

On Tuesday Feb. 7, Coke Diet FC tied the Off Sliders 4-4 in the CoRec Competitive soccer league, Matt Krause of Diet Coke FC had two goals, as Jeffrey Pinos and Kevin LaMantia also put points on the board. Spenser Iodice, Madison Bush, Ethan Doe and Burhan Meghezzi all had goals for the Off Sliders.

In CoRec Recreational Soccer, ManChestHair Utd. beat Cash Me Inside by five goals, with the final score 10-5. Kevin Shaw scored half the goals for ManChestHair Utd. while Jeffrey Pinos and Tahira Abdo were the only two players who scored on Cash Me Inside. Church Group picked up a win against Goalie Guacamole, with some help from Bruce Entelisano, who scored five goals for his team. Zach Butler and Justina Babcock made up the other five as Church Group sealed their victory 10-4.

As the Basketball tournament comes into its last week of play, the Cyclones spun past United Nations in the Men’s league 62-45. Also moving on in the bracket, The Troy Aikey’s scored 56 points in a close game against Caucasian Invasion.

In addition, the CoRec Basketball league is headed into their final match ups.

The French Toast Mafia squared off against Caucasian Invasion on Wednesday Feb. 8. Dillon Johnson had several three-pointers and went on a tear, with help from Nate Scalisi. Scalisi had a magic touch, including a memorable reverse layup from under the basket, keeping the game close. However, French Toast Mafia had other plans as they played shutdown defense holding on to win 41-36. In a battle between Lakers and The Parkers, George Dzagali stood out. With several turnovers, Dzagali helped his team with a five- point run, and had at least four three-pointers by halftime. He was helped by Stephanie Herbert, Palexenia Babb and Jabari Baker as they outscored the Lakers, 93-60.

The Broomball tournament is now in the semifinal rounds as Special Cay moved on after beating Menopause Pt.2 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Special Cay got on the board through an unfortunate bounce in the second. Each team scored a goal, then in overtime DJ Manou got the game winner on a breakaway. The Average Joes also move on after defeating the Ice Pack 6-0. East Mafia has been eliminated by the Iceholes, as the Iceholes were able to score once in each period.

For the Men’s broomball playoff bracket, Cashme Ousside Howbow Dah scored once against No Place 2 Hide but it was all they needed as they blanked No Place 2 Hide 1-0.