Lakers Make Strong Comeback Against the Bengals

The Women’s ice hockey team made a strong comeback and defeated the Buffalo State Bengals today with an ending score of 5-1.

After losing 1-2 to the Bengals in the first contest of this weekends’ series, the Lakers decided to kick it up a notch and give the Bengals a little more competition, this time coming out on top.

“We came out with a lot more consistent energy,” said Head Coach Diane Dillon. “We didn’t have the consistent effort that we needed yesterday so it was important to us that we had a good start.”

Olivia Ellis is credited with the first goal on the game at the 1:25 mark in the first period. The goal was shortly followed by another made by Eryn Stewart at the 3:17 mark, giving the Lakers a two point lead within the first five minutes of the first period.

“We scored first, which is really big and if you look at our stats, if we score first we tend to win the game,” said Ellis. “Getting that jump today really helped us, yesterday we came out strong but not as strong as today’s start.”

Julieann White is credited with the third goal on a Laker power play in the first period, giving the lakers a three point lead heading into the second.

The Bengals finally put themselves on the board with a goal scored by former Laker, Rachel Lenard, at the 6:51 mark.

Lenard scored the two goals against the Lakers in yesterday’s contest and was able to tally up a third in today’s game.

Ellis responded with another unassisted goal for the Lakers at the 19:29 mark, setting them ahead by three points again.

During the third period, Andrea Noss was able to score a goal at the 16:32 mark, that went unanswered by the Bengals.

Mariah Madrigal was in net for the Lakers making 25 total saves on the game.

“I don’t think we tested the goalie as much in the first game so today we definitely made it look like we wanted to beat them,” said Madrigal.

According to Madrigal, this game will help boost the confidence of the Lakers when they play a home and home series against Hobart and William Smith College next weekend.

“We control our own fate now and we have to make sure we do a good job against William Smith,” said Dillon.

The next home game for the Lakers will be on Saturday Feb. 18th. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm in the Marano Campus Center.