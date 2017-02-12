Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Ice Hockey Vs. Buffalo State

Last night the Lakers fell to the Bengals 2-1 on home ice for the Pink the Rink weekend opener. Being the first game of this weekend’s series, the Lakers have a chance to bounce back today and pull out a win.

Yesterday’s Recap:

Both teams came into last yesterday’s game strong and ready to compete. The first goal was scored at the 7:55 mark of the first period by former Laker, Rachel Lenard, putting the Bengals at a 1-0 lead. The Lakers weren’t able to answer the unassisted goal until the 7:14 mark in the second period with a goal scored by Olivia Ellis and assisted by Andrea Noss and Alli Ullrich. The game went into the third period as a tie, that is, until Lenard scored her second goal against the Lakers, giving the Bengals a one point lead. The final score of the game was 2-1, Bengals. Buffalo State has been having an outstanding season with an overall record of 16-5-1. Today is crucial for the Bengals in clinching a home play off game.

Players to Watch:

Oswego Lakers: Olivia Ellis

Ellis scored the only goal against the Bengals yesterday and I’m confident she’ll produce more in today’s game. Ellis has been a key player for the Lakers this entire season and has proved to be one of the powerhouses of the team.

Buffalo State: Rachel Lenard

Lenard was on fire yesterday on the ice. She scored both goals against the Lakers, one unassisted. Lenard is definitely someone to look out for on the ice. Being a former Laker, she might know a little more of the ins and outs of being in Laker territory. The chances of her coming out and producing at her best today are very high.

By the Numbers:

Shots Per Game:

OSW-

BUF-

Goals Per Game:

OSW-

BUF-

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW-

BUF-

Power Play:

OSW-

BUF-

Penalty Kill:

OSW-

BUF-

Game Predictions:

The Lakers have had a record at coming back harder in the second game than the first this season. Now that the Lakers know what the Bengals are capable of from playing them yesterday, they know a little bit more of what to expect in today’s contest. I think the Lakers will come out with a win today. They know what, and who, they’re dealing with on the ice and it’ll work to their advantage today. I believe the score will be close to yesterday, but in favor of the Lakers. Final score prediction: 2-1, Lakers.