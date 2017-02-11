Oswego State steals one on the road with another epic Buffalo State battle

Oswego State Lakers men’s basketball sequel against the Buffalo State Bengals proved to be an even better contest. Despite trailing by 16 in the first half, the Lakers clawed their way back to steal a 69-68 victory.

This win for the Lakers improves them to 18-5 overall and 14-2 in SUNYAC’s. Brockport’s 89-86 win over Oneonta didn’t separate the Lakers, but at least clinched them a first-round bye in the SUNYAC playoff tournament.

Brian Sortino and Jamir Ferebee each scored 15 points and combined for 10 assists. Keith Tyson and Tyler Pierre scored 14 apiece and combined for 15 rebounds.

It was a tough flat start for the Lakers, as they quickly faced themselves with a 13-1 deficit with less than four minutes into the game. Mike Henry for the Bengals scored a quick 8 points, and finished the day with 18 total.

With 8:54 to go in the first half, Dom Grayer splashed a three-pointer to make it 25-9 lead for Buffalo State, their largest of the game.

The Lakers began their response with a three-pointer from Sortino, and a layup from Pierre to cut the lead to 11.

When the offense was looking for answers, it was first year Laker sophomore Tyler Pierre who had them. His 10 points in the first half, including a two-handed slam, ignited the Lakers back into the game.

Sortino’s layup with 28 seconds left brought them to a 33-26 deficit at the half. Nico McLean was also big for the Bengals with his 10 first half points.

Lakers started the second half with more urgency, layups from Mykelle Krecko and a three from Ian Schupp had them at a 35-33 deficit. Back-to-back threes though from the Bengal’s McLean and Glover had them back up to 41-33 with only three minutes into the half.

Buffalo State brought their lead back up to 9 with 14:26 left in the game, but a quick run by Ferebee and Tyson brought the lead back to one point at 47-46.

The Lakers took their first lead with 7:40 remaining after a two-point jumper from Tyson. With four minutes remaining, Tyson changed the lead again with the layup and foul, making it a 65-64 Laker lead.

Sortino’s layup and then Schupp’s jumper extended the Lakers lead to 69-66 with 2:40 remaining. Henry’s two free throws for the Bengals made it a one-point game again with only 1:25 left in the game.

The Lakers next possession leading 69-68 out of the timeout served to be a clock killer. Tyson’s offensive rebound off Ferebee’s missed layup extended the Lakers possession down to 35 seconds left in the contest.

Buffalo State got the ball with a four-second shot and game-clock difference, they decided to play their chances and wind the clock down.

Timeout was called with three seconds left in the shot-clock and seven seconds in the game-clock. The Bengals out of the timeout couldn’t find a good look, and suffered a shot-clock violation with four seconds remaining.

Oswego State called a timeout to write up a full-court press breaker play as they were struggling with Buffalo State’s pressure throughout the game.

Just like how head coach Jason Leone drew it up, the big men running back to the in-bounder freed up space for Sortino up the court for the football pass. Sortino was then fouled with a second to go, and his intentional missed free throw forced Henry to only get a full-court attempt, which would miss.

It was the right response the Lakers needed after last night’s devastating loss to SUNY Fredonia. The defense settled down after the first portion of the opening half, and held a demanding Buffalo State offense into check.

They escape the road trip weekend 1-1 with a one point loss and a one point victory. Each game easily could’ve gone either way, but it was also a good competitive learning experience for the Lakers heading into the playoffs.

Next weekend shall be their toughest yet, despite Geneseo’s struggles lately, they still should be in for a tough battle on the road Friday night.

Then it will be the rematch on Saturday afternoon we’ve been waiting for between Oswego State and College of Brockport. As the way the standings stand at now, it is likely it could decide this year’s SUNYAC playoffs host.