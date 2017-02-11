Laker Gameday Preview: No. 8 Women’s Ice Hockey vs. Buffalo State

No. 8 Oswego State women’s hockey returns to the ice at Marano Campus Center today at 3 p.m to face off against the Buffalo State Bengals in a battle for third place in the ECAC Women’s West in the annual Pink the Rink game.

Conference Implications

The Lakers enter this afternoon’s contest in fourth place, with a 9-4-1 conference record for 19 points. For Oswego State, this weekend series are the last two high impact conference games they will play this year, with next weekend’s final series coming against a weaker William Smith team. The Bengals, with a 10-4-0 record, have 20 points, which is good enough for third place. Buffalo State will be desperate to steal four points from the Lakers this weekend with a two-game showdown with a dominant Plattsburgh team looming this weekend.

Goalie Matchup

Oswego State- Mariah Madrigal

Madrigal has been the leader of the Lakers crease this season, and there is no reason to expect her to be out for today’s game. Coming into today’s matchup sporting a 12-5-0 record with five shutouts and a 1.74 GAA, she has been one of the biggest reasons Oswego State is having such a successful season. The Bengals have not been involved in too many high-scoring games this year, so look for Madrigal to limit the offense today and give the Lakers a good chance to win.

Buffalo State- Justine Silva

The Bengals have started Silva for 20 of their 21 games this season, and they will be going back to her again today. With an impressive 1.52 GAA and .934 SV%, she, like Madrigal, has helped carry her team to one of the most successful seasons in program history. Since Buffalo State does not usually have a high-powered offense, Silva is in prime position to steal a win for her team today, much like the Lakers.

Players to watch

Oswego State- Olivia Ellis

Ellis, the Lakers leading scorer, leads all skaters in the ECAC Women’s West in assists as well with 21. In order to take control of the game over a stout defensive team such as the Bengals, it is integral the best forwards play like they’re the best forwards, and Ellis is at the forefront of that for Oswego State. In the case of a close game, she has also shown she has the clutch gene, being responsible for three game winners this season.

Buffalo State- Rachel Lenard

Lenard, a junior forward, has the second highest point total of any Bengal this season. The reason she is such a threat to break out in today’s game is that this game serves a homecoming for her. After playing her freshman and first half of her sophomore season as a Laker, she transferred to Buffalo State, which is close in proximity to her hometown of Orchard Park. Look for her familiarity of MCC, combined with the motivation to get one over on her old team, to make her look like a star in today’s game.

By the Numbers

Goals Per Game

OSW- 3.4

BUF- 3.3

Goals Against Per Game

OSW- 1.7

BUF- 1.6

Power Play

OSW- 23.3%

BUF- 14.6%

Penalty Kill

OSW- 9.7%

BUF- 12.2%

Game Prediction

These two teams have yet to play each other this season, but on paper there is not a more even matchup for either of these teams. Their stats are nearly even and they are separated by only a point in the standings. The only visible advantage for either team is home ice for the Lakers. With this weekend being Pink the Rink, Oswego State should be able to rally behind fan support to propel themselves to a close victory.

Prediction: 3-1 Oswego State