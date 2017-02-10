Quick Recap: No. 2/3 Men’s Ice Hockey Vs. SUNY Canton

The Oswego Lakers returned to the ice tonight at Marano Campus Center in front of a crowd of 2,165, skating to a 6-1 win over the SUNY Canton Kangaroos.

With tonight being a non-conference match-up, the lines were shaken up quite a bit tonight with Alex Botten, Tyson Bruce, Josh Zizek, Joey Rutkowski, and Charlie Pelnik all drawing into the lineup for this evenings game.

Tonight was a night of firsts for some of the newer Lakers, with Chris MacMillan and Tyson Bruce netting their first goals in a Laker uniform.

The Lakers best takeaway from tonight’s blowout was their ability to capitalize on Cantons sloppiness on the power play, scoring on their first three chances, and finishing 3-9 with a man-advantage on the evening.

The Roos best chance of the period came on a delayed penalty call after Zach Pease was called for a boarding major after a hit on Lakers forward David Ferreira. After Jacobson went to the bench for the Lakers, Oswego State dominated the puck while a man-up for nearly a minute. The puck careened off a Lakers stick and all the way down the ice, where it hit the post.

The penalty on Pease ultimately ended up costing Canton any chance they had at winning this game. In just five minutes, the Lakers were able to score three goals, coming off the sticks of Kenny Neil, Joey Davies, and Chris MacMillan. Just as Pease left the box, the Lakers were able to add another tally, after Tyson Bruce buried a shot behind Austin Washurak of Canton.

After a penalty filled first period for Canton, in which they managed zero shots on goal, the Lakers found themselves with a 4-0 cushion that they’d be able to sit on for the rest of the evening.

After allowing four goals on 11 shots, Washkurak was benched to begin the second period, with sophomore Josh Erickson entering in relief.

After just 4:01 into the period, Erickson fell victim to the same potent Laker offense that his predecessor did as well. Zizek drop-passed the puck into the slot where Chris Waterstreet was able to pick it up and step into a wrist-shot that went past the glove of Erickson.

Later in the frame, Canton was able to get themselves on the scoreboard. After a Waterstreet penalty for delay of game, Vocino was able to take advantage of a defensive breakdown and bury a shot glove-side on Jacobson to trim the Oswego State lead to 5-1.

The remainder of the period featured continued domination from the Lakers, holding a 25-6 advantage in shots.

To start the third period, Gosek decided to replace Jacobson with freshman goaltender Cedric Hansen, in only his second appearance of the season so far.

Botten was able to cut away from Canton defenders to get a breakaway, but was dragged down on his way to the net, resulting in the senior being awarded with a penalty shot. Botten came in slow with a nice deke, but completely missed over the net.

The scoring continued just past the midway point of the third period, as Zizek was able to tally a goal off his skate while he was crashing towards the net.

This game was a complete turnaround from last weekends performance, with the Lakers dominating Canton in all three facets of the game.

Oswego State now heads on the road to Canton to finish up the back end of this weekend’s home-and-home with the Kangaroos.