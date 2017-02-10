Lakers comeback bid falls short as they suffer an upset to SUNY Fredonia

Oswego State Lakers men’s basketball suffered a heart-breaking loss on the road Friday night to SUNY Fredonia, falling just short 76-75. Dante Williams jumper with 9 seconds left served as the game-winner for Fredonia, as they put an end to Oswego’s 12-game conference win streak.

The Lakers fall to 17-5 overall and 13-2 in SUNYAC’s, with College of Brockport’s win tonight against SUNY New Paltz, the Lakers only remain a game ahead of the Golden Eagles for first place.

Brian Sortino’s 34 points on five three-pointers wasn’t enough, along with Mykelle Krecko’s double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Fredonia was led by their trio attack of Ian Helps, Nicc Johnson, and Dante Williams. Helps led with 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Johnson scored 17, and Williams finished with 15 of his own.

It was an easy-going first half, where the Lakers managed to lead by seven at halftime 36-29 behind Sortino’s 17 first-half points.

Fredonia came out swinging in the second half, and really got going once they took the lead to 46-45 with 13:07 remaining.

The Blue Devils went on a 19-5 run over the next six minutes, leaving the Lakers with their backs against the wall. Trailing 62-50 with 7:22 remaining, Brian Sortino and company wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Sortino would nail back-to-back threes to bring it to 66-59. Jamir Ferebee was quiet scoring the ball for most of the game, but picked up his play to help with the Lakers comeback bid.

With the score 70-65, a quick 6-0 run by layups from Sortino and Ferebee gave them the lead at 71-70 with 1:45 left. Helps put an end to that run with a quick layup of his own to regain the lead for Fredonia 72-71.

Back and forth it was from there, a layup by Krecko gave them back the lead, then was quickly changed again after Williams’s layup for Fredonia with 49 seconds remaining.

Sortino’s two free throw attempts would miss with 36 seconds left, but would get two missed free throws in exchange from Fredonia’s Brandon Hodge.

It was 74-73 Fredonia with 32 seconds remaining, Sortino drawing so much attention would kick out to Ian Schupp, who confidently nailed a go-ahead jumper with 17 seconds left.

Out of the Fredonia timeout, they would drive up the court and put in the hands of Dante Williams, who drained a short-jumper to regain the lead 76-75 with 9 seconds remaining.

Brian Sortino quickly drove up the floor with no hesitation, he found a good look with a floater in the lane, but it didn’t find its way in after a few bounces off the rim.

Nicc Johnson’s rebound with 1 second left sealed the deal for the Blue Devils, pulling off one of the biggest upsets all season.

SUNY Fredonia (10-13/7-9) keeps their SUNYAC playoff chances alive with their victory, and perhaps have made things more interesting for the Lakers trying to host SUNYAC’s.

Oswego State will really need shake off this tough defeat as they face an even better Buffalo State team tomorrow, who in fact beat SUNY Cortland tonight at home 78-70.

It was a good sign for the team fighting their way back against Fredonia, the winning streaks are now behind them, and their true strength shall be tested coming off a loss on the first game of the road trip.

Oswego State Lakers look to increase their chances to clinch home-court advantage in the playoffs as they take on the Buffalo State Bengals with 2:00 tip-off at the Sports Arena in Buffalo, New York.