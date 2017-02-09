The College Cut welcomes back first hairstylist

The College Cut welcomed back Maria Williams, the first hairstylist at The College Cut, after 21 years.

Williams first started working at The College Cut in 1990, when the hair salon first opened. She served as the only hair stylist on campus for six years and left to pursue her master’s degree in criminal justice.

Now, she is ready to get back to her roots and start out again in the familiar setting of the salon in the basement of Hewitt Union.

“We’re thrilled to have Maria back,” said Susan Raby, The College Store Director. “She kind of does everything. She does hair, eyebrows [and] nails.”

Raby was a supervisor to Williams the first time she worked at The College Cut and is excited to see her talent back on campus. She thinks that students will love the results of Williams’ work, just as they did before.

During her time away, Williams worked at JCPenny’s in the Carousel Mall, now known as Destiny USA, as a Master Hairstylist for two years before moving to Oregon to be a social worker. She then moved to South Carolina where she continued working in cosmetology before coming back to the Oswego area.

Williams took this job after a friend told her that the position had opened up again and recommended that she return. She then got in touch with Michael Falkner, the Director of Auxiliary Services at Oswego State, who knew her work ethic and was more than happy to welcome her back.

Williams is excited to be back. She has plans to update the salon and make a desk for manicures and pedicures. She said cosmetology is her “first love.” She dreams of opening her own salon one day.

Williams received her cosmetology training in 1988 at Phillips Cosmetology in Syracuse.

“I’m well equipped,” Williams said. “I continue my education, I’m constantly looking to upgrade my education and keep up with the new trends.”

Many students are apprehensive when thinking about going to get a haircut by someone other than who they are used to at home. Williams encourages students.

“I’m experienced,” Williams said. “I’m not someone who just came out of school. I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Williams only uses professional brands, such as Matrix and Mazini, for her hair products She provides a variety of services including hair design, professional coloring, perm services, waxing and nails.

Williams is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for appointments or walk-ins. Her hours vary depending on appointment times.