Student Association wants to make ‘D’ Bus safer

Recently, Oswego State Student Association President Emily Nassir met with the owners of the “D” Bus, along with the dean of students to discuss harassment issues and solutions to prevent harassment on the buses.

The Oswego “D” Bus is a family owned and operated shuttle service that has been running since 2003. According to their website, they take great pride in being part of the local community and spend a lot of donated time giving back to the community through various events.

The “D” Bus itself is not affiliated with the college, however it is frequently used by Oswego State students and has a positive affliction with the school, Nassir said.

This positive affliction is why the student association is stepping in to help prevent harassment, so the “D” Bus will remain a part of the community.

“We’re going to work on getting training for the “D” Bus drivers and the employees that are on the bus,” Nassir said. “We’re going to do a whole list of different trainings. I think we’re going to do Title IX training [and] diversity and inclusion training.”

Much of the harassment seen on the bus is verbal, according to Nassir. One of the biggest concerns for students riding the bus is racial harassment, which she believes stems from the way society is changing and people are encouraged to speak their minds.

Nassir believes this harassment also comes from a development of speaking out with little repercussion.

In a publication by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, there is a direct correlation between consuming alcohol and verbal abuse. In a study conducted by the institute, there was a finding that alcohol facilitated aggressive behavior. However, this aggression was rarely brought up unless a person was provoked or threatened.

“Alcohol may encourage aggression or violence by disrupting normal brain function,” the institute reported.

According to the disinhibition hypothesis, for example, alcohol weakens brain mechanisms that normally restrain impulsive behaviors, including inappropriate aggression.

Students have taken notice of the aggression and intoxication prevalent on the “D” Bus.

“I think the “D” Bus expects the people riding to have a certain level of respect for each other and, due to the fact that many people are usually intoxicated, that level of respect is often forgotten”, Oswego State student Keegan Murphy said.

For now, SA is in the process of brainstorming ways to make the buses safer and prevent the reoccurring harassment that takes place. One idea is the instillation of cameras on buses.

Any students, faculty or staff with proposed ideas to make the buses safer are welcome to voice their opinions by contacting Emily Nassir and the Student Association.