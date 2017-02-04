Z’s Three Zones

Offense

In a contest where goals were at a premium, Oswego State did their part in terms of generating shots, leading SUNY Plattsburgh 20-14 at the second intermission. A score of 0-0 entering the third period provided for rigid play throughout the the first two periods as teams traded opportunities. Shawn Hulshof had a breakaway chance in the first that was turned away by SUNY Plattsburgh goalie Brady Rouleau.

“You always have those nerves coming in those games,” Hulshof said post game. “I saw the goalie poke checked me, so I tried to go five-hole on him but he made a good save. Their goalie played well tonight, hats off to him.”

Oswego State’s first goal of the contest came with 10:54 left in the third period, courtesy of a Kenny Neil rebound power play goal following a Davies shot and Galati assist.

“I think we talked about it before we went out there in the third,” Neil said. “On the power play we had to get pucks to the net. Just shoot the puck, just cutting through the backdoor, the puck just kind of came to me and I was able to fire it into an empty net.”

Defense

Defense was the primary factor of the game, citing a 0-0 game heading into the final period. While Oswego State had less shot blocks than SUNY Plattsburgh, 12-8, Oswego State surrendered its first goal on the 5-on-3 penalty kill, a huge shift in the momentum in favor of SUNY Plattsburgh.

Head coach Ed Gosek felt the worst gameplay from Oswego State came in the first ten minutes, while SUNY Plattsburgh would score later in the contest in the third period.

“They make a line-rush, we get caught with too many guys on the offensive side and their guy makes a nice play,” Gosek said.

Goalie

While overall a decent performance, David Jacobson allowed multiple rebounds throughout the contest, but seemed to settle in and played better as the game went on. Matt Quilty’s go-ahead goal with 52.5 seconds remaining in the game, however, was the backbreaker, as he beat Jacobson under the right pad on an assist from Ayrton Valente.

“It came down to capitalizing opportunities,” Jacobson said. “They had a little break there and they capitalized on it, we had our chances, we couldn’t. Overall it was a well-fought game, a good battle. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life playing hockey.”

Jacobson made 22 saves and allowed 2 goals for a save percentage of .916. SUNY Plattsburgh’s Brady Rouleau made 36 saves with one goal allowed for a save percentage of .972.