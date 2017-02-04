Oswego State hangs on for thrilling victory over SUNY Plattsburgh.

Oswego State came into their matchup against SUNY Plattsburgh holding the top spot in the SUNYAC conference, and were able to maintain that designation with a 77-75 victory Saturday afternoon.

Trading baskets early in the contest, Keith Tyson started hot, scoring on his first two attempts, one off a nice inside feed by Brian Sortino who also came to play on their senior day, eventually putting up 23 points in the contest. Sortino would knock down his first two 3-pt attempts to push the early lead to 12-10 Oswego State with 15 minutes left in the first half.

Solid inside defense by Oswego State would stymie the next handful of possessions for SUNY Plattsburgh, with Sortino and Tyson continuing to shoulder the scoring load along with Ian Schupp, whose stepback jumper would extend the score to seven.

SUNY Plattsburgh’s star player, Jonathan Patron would however continue his scoring ability, putting up 10 of Plattsburgh’s first 15 points. With under ten minutes remaining in the first half, Oswego State led 22-21 as Plattsburgh started to connect from 3-point range, hitting two attempts within a minute of gameplay.

A failed Krecko pass inside intended for Keith Tyson resulted in a turnover, allowing SUNY Plattsburgh to take their first lead of the afternoon 23-22 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half, this play Head Coach Jason Leone particularly disliked.

“This is a play that’s happened several times over the course of the year,” said Leone. “Mykelle is one of the best low-post scorers in the league, he got the ball with two feet in the paint, and is trying to pass the ball in traffic. It’s a low-percentage play, and we’ve seen that turnover quite a few times this year. I’m trying to get Mykelle to be more aggressive, I’d like to see him try to score with that.”

A Josh Ivey basket would trim the deficit before SUNY Plattsburgh would rebuild their lead to three again thanks to a pair of free throws from guard Chris Middleton. Timely rebounding by Krecko and a fast-break conversion by Sortino would allow SUNY Oswego to reclaim their lead by one with four minutes left.

Mykelle Krecko’s hustle on the boards at both ends of the court rebounding and blocking shots would increase the Lakers advantage to 32-28 with 3 minutes left.

““Defense is key,” said Krecko. “Blocks and offensive rebounds give life to the team. The more you stop them, the more opportunities you have.”

A Ferebee three-pointer followed by an Ian Schupp three on the ensuing possession would push the Oswego State Lakers lead to five before Plattsburgh would answer with their own three.

Sortino would retaliate with his own three before closing out the half with the score at 41-36 Oswego State.

“I thought we made some shots,” Leone said about the first half. “As this has been the case to this point, our offense has kept us in games. We have to get better with the way we foul, but thankfully we shot the ball well. We tightened up our defense at the end of the first half, and were able to squeeze out a five point lead.”

Starting the second half with the full-court press, SUNY Plattsburgh wouldn’t back off after Sortino’s initial break of the press and continued to harass Oswego State early in the second half. Plattsburgh would cut the lead to 43-42 with 16 minutes left, only to be answered by another Schupp jumper.

Sortino would hit a deep three and follow it immediately on the next possession with a brilliant course down the court resulting in a laser pass to Keith Tyson who would then go on to convert the and-one, widening the lead to 53-45 with 13 minutes left. “At that point, we were kind of stagnant on offense,” said Sortino about the play. “We just had a stop on defense, I think it was Mykelle who inbounded it to me. I just wanted to run the court as fast as I could and get the crowd back into it.”

Sortino’s 20th point of the afternoon came with ten minutes remaining, and a Plattsburgh bucket by guard Isaiah Hill would keep the lead at five, 57-53. A Schupp three-pointer followed by a Krecko score would make the lead 62-56 with 8:30 left.

With 6 minutes remaining Oswego State would take its largest lead of the day thanks to a Sortino three off the inbounds, 69-60. Yet a three of Plattsburgh’s own would trim it 69-63 with 4 minutes remaining.

Plattsburgh free throws would make it 69-66 with 3:30 left, which was followed by a Schupp three to push the lead to 73-66 with 2:45 left. A Ferebee layup attempt would be followed by a Krecko tip-in with 2:30 left and was answered by an Eli Bryant three pointer.

Plattsburgh would force the score to 75-72 with 1:20 remaining due to another deep three.Krecko would hit one of two free throws with 56 seconds left to push the score to 76-72 Oswego. Jonathan Patron’s free throw would cut lead to 76-73 Oswego who would then steal the ball back which led to a basket by Plattsburgh, 76-75 Oswego State led with 16.8 seconds left.

Stellar ball movement down the court resulted in a forced foul on Ian Schupp, who went to the line with 5.7 seconds left, making one of two attempts to make the score 77-75. SUNY Plattsburgh would not connect on the layup attempt at the other end finalizing the score at 77-75 and allowing Oswego State to claim their 17th victory on the year.

“I thought we gutted it out,” said Coach Leone after the game. “Our guys are used to winning, and certainly comfortable playing in close games. Plattsburgh played well, particularly they showed a lot of a fight. The good thing about our guys, they do own it. They know how to own it and they know what they have to get better with, in a couple of areas.”

Oswego State heads into next weekend facing SUNY Fredonia on Friday and Buffalo State that Saturday. With this victory, Oswego State is now 7-0 in games decided by four points or less.