Lakers drop first contest of season on home ice to rival SUNY Plattsburgh

No. 2 men’s ice hockey was beaten 2-1 by rival SUNY Plattsburgh in the 14th Whiteout game at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena Saturday.

SUNY Plattsburgh (13-8-1/8-4-1) was able to score within the last minute of regulation to sneak by the Lakers and even the season series. Oswego State is now 16-4-1/11-2-1 after suffering its first loss on home ice this season.

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, three goals in the final stanza decided the game. Philip Middleton scored with a two-man advantage to open the scoring, which was answered by Kenny Neil on the power play just over three minutes later. The game-winning goal was then directed home by Matt Quilty with just 52.5 seconds left in regulation.

For the first time all season, Oswego State was playing in a scoreless game after 40 minutes. The Lakers led 24-13 in shots after the end of two periods, but Rouleau came up big on more than a few occasions.

“I thought the second period was really the difference,” Gosek said post game. “We had a lot of grade-a opportunities, and we didn’t score on any of them. I don’t think we gave up a grade-a in the second period. [I] really thought that was the difference between the first time we played them and this time.”

Jody Sullivan missed a sure goal off a rebound chance early in the second. Mitchell Herlihey and Kenny Neil were unable to execute on a 2-on-1. Shawn Hulshof was later able to spring loose and go in alone, but again Rouleau kept the Lakers off the board.

“I thought he played very well,” Gosek said. “He was the difference in the game. They played hard. They played a smart game. I would think that that’s a game they would want to play, a tight checking game on the road. [Rouleau] was very good. You’re going to face that in the playoffs with every team. So, you gotta finish on your chances when you get them.”

A 5-on-3 power play for SUNY Plattsburgh resulted in the first goal of the game in the third period. Kristoffer Brun and Cameron Berry both took penalties to give the Cardinals a shot to open the scoring being two men up for 36 seconds.

Cam Owens had the first chance that was just stopped by the right pad of Jacobson. Then with 16 seconds left in the 5-on-3, Philip Middleton scored from above the circles at the 7:43 mark. Ayrton Valente and Owens assisted on the game’s first goal.

Oswego State would kill off the remaining penalty time, and then was rewarded with their fourth power play of the game when Hulshof was hit from behind in the corner by Aryton Valente.

The Lakers were then able to capitalize with the man advantage when Kenny Neil was left alone on the doorstep. Joey Davies and Matt Galati were credited with assists on the Lakers’ power play goal.

“We talked about it before we went out there in the third that the power play just [has to] get pucks to the net and just shoot the puck,” Neil said. “I was just off the backdoor and the puck so happened to come to me.”

An odd-man rush from the Cardinals would result in the eventual game winner. Quilty was able to slip around Federow and deflect a centering pass from Valente under the right pad of Jacobson. Charles Barber was given the secondary assist on the game’s final goal with only 52.5 seconds left showing on the clock.

“You get three forwards caught and we got a guy back late,” Gosek said. “They got guys on the line rush. They had numbers off the rush and a nice pass and he got it off quick. He got it off quick. It wasn’t like he got it, stick handled and tried to decide what to do. Quick catch and release, nice play by them. ”

The Lakers took a timeout following the goal and would generate some chances but no shots in the final 52 seconds, falling to the Cardinals on Whiteout Weeekend for the second time in as many years.

David Jacobson was given the loss in decision, while making 22 saves on 24 shots. Brady Rouleau was the second star of the game, making 36 saves on 37 shots in the win.

Oswego State will play two non-conference matchups with SUNY Canton next weekend. The first of the home-and-home will be in Oswego at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.