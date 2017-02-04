Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Ice Hockey @ Elmira College

Oswego State women’s hockey will be playing Elmira for the second time this weekend today at 3pm.

Previous Contest:

Last night the Lakers fell to the Soaring Eagles in a 4-0 shutout loss. Elmira, holding the #5 spot in the ECAC Women’s West DIII rankings, refused to let the Lakers keep control of the puck. After a scoreless first period, the Soaring Eagles decided to kick it into high gear, scoring two goals in the period. The momentum continued into the third period with another two goals for Elmira, the final being an unassisted goal by Elmira that sealed the Laker’s fate.

Goalie Matchup

Oswego Lakers: Mariah Madrigal

There’s a strong chance that Madrigal will be between the pipes for the Lakers tonight. She has proven to be a strong goalie for the Lakers with a .926 SV% for this season. Her butterfly goaltending techniques shined in the second Plattsburgh game in the fall so it’s highly possibly that she’s going to pull through today for the Lakers.

Elmira Soaring Eagles: Kelcey Crawford

The chances of Crawford goaltending for today’s contest are more than likely. Crawford definitely held her own last night, posting a shutout for the Soaring Eagles. Last nights game results tallied five shutouts for Crawford this season. Her SV% for the season stands at an impressive .968.

Players to Watch

Oswego State: Olivia Ellis

Ellis currently leads the team with the highest tallied points on the season. Ellis is a very active player and her power and determination shows once she hits the ice. She definitely has the ability to produce in today’s contest and there’s no doubt that she will take whatever chance she can get to give the Lakers the upper hand.

Elmira Soaring Eagles: Sarah Hughson

Although Hughson only has six goals on the season, she seemed to be very active on the ice last night. Scoring the first goal and having an assist on the third, Hughson helped the Soaring Eagles prevail in last night’s contest.

By the Numbers

Goals Per Game:

OSW-3.5

EMA- 3.90

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW-1.70

EMA-1.05

Power Play

OSW- 20/88 (.227)

EMA- 18/86 (.209)

Penalty Kill

OSW-57/62 (.919)

EMA- 61/68(.897)

Game Predictions

This team has a record with pulling through with the second game in a weekend series so I’m confident that they will produce more in today’s game than they did last night. The Lakers already know how the Soaring Eagles play on their home ice so it might be easier for them to go into the second game knowing what to expect. There’s just no knowing of how Elmira will go into today’s game, are they going to challenge the Lakers like they did last night? We’ll see.

Final score 4-2, Elmira