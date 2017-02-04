Laker Gameday Preview: Men’s basketball host SUNY Plattsburgh

The 16-4 Oswego State Lakers enter into a long stretch of conference play to finish out the regular season, beginning with SUNY Plattsburgh this Saturday at 2:00PM. Coming off a dominant win against the SUNY Potsdam Bears, Saturday’s matchup against SUNY Plattsburgh lands on Senior/Alumni day along with the “Lace Up For Cancer” game designation.

Oswego State has won 11 straight contests since their last loss, December 6th at SUNY Oneonta. The 10-10 SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals come into the game Saturday fresh off a 21-point loss at SUNY Cortland, while winning their three games prior. SUNY Plattsburgh while not amazingly impressive, remains an above-average SUNYAC competitor and will require sound fundamentals and execution from Oswego State in exchange for a victory.

Team Contributions –

A major factor as to why Oswego State has achieved success already this year, 1st in the SUNYAC, is the effort and production of each player in the game for Oswego State. On January 28th at Max Ziel Gymnasium, Freshman Vic Clervil blocked four Geneseo shot attempts in just under 17 minutes of gameplay. Two of which were highlight-reel material. January 27th’s game against SUNY Brockport was sealed by a pair of clutch free throws by Ian Schupp with 18 seconds left in the contest. This serves as the most important game of the year so far for Oswego State as SUNY Brockport breathes down their neck in the SUNYAC standings. Mykelle Krecko snagged 15 rebounds Friday night against SUNY Potsdam, marking his fourth contest of the year in which he recorded 15 rebounds or more. All-around team production is vital to this Oswego State team, and serves with great reason as to why they’re tasting such a high level of success.

Earlier Matchup –

Oswego State won at SUNY Plattsburgh earlier this year on January 13th, 83-82. The matchup was primarily neck-and-neck, with Oswego rushing out to an 11 point lead early in the second half only to be answered by SUNY Plattsburgh. Jamir Ferebee and Ian Schupp scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, while Mykelle Krecko contributed 12 rebounds. First half sharpshooting set the tone for this game, as Brian Sortino and Ian Schupp combined to go 8-for-13 (61.5%) from the field, including 5-for-8 (62.5%) from behind the arc in the first half.

Players to Watch –

SUNY Plattsburgh’s leader in points and points-per-game this year is Sophomore Jonathan Patron, averaging 16.9 points per game. Patron also leads his team in rebounding this year, averaging 8.6 rebounds per game and totaling 163 rebounds on the season. SUNY Plattsburgh’s leading ball distributor is Junior guard Eli Bryant, who averages 3.2 assists per game.

–

Saturday’s Matchup versus SUNY Plattsburgh will be an important one, as Senior/Alumni day recognizes the players for Oswego State who have committed years of their life to the program while also celebrating past-players of the program. Continuing to receive efficient production from every player on the court will go a long way towards building the success they’ve garnered to this point in the season.