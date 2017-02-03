Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Ice Hockey vs. Elmira College

Tonight’s Matchup

The Oswego State Lakers Women’s Ice hockey team (15-4-0) will take on the Elmira Soaring Eagles (14-2-3) in the first game of a two game weekend series in Elmira. This should be a great matchup as two powerhouse teams in the ECAC West will square off. This will be a great test for both teams as far as where they stand at this point in their respective seasons. Both teams had torrid hot starts to their season and have consistently kept that pace thus far this season. We will definitely see what happens this weekend as the results could shape the rest of the season for both of these teams.

Scoring first

For the Lakers to have a lot of success this weekend they need to do a variety of different things like have good goaltending, playing stingy defense, and put the puck in the back of the net. The Lakers also need to score the first goal of the game. When they do score first. Their record is (8-0-0). It shows that if the Lakers get off to a fast start they will be able to dictate the play the rest of the game. Its always better being ahead and not having to play catch up as the Lakers have done a great job of that this season. The Lakers are (2-2) when trailing after one. Although that record isn’t terrible, the Lakers need to realize their opponent has good results when leading after 1 period too. Elmira is (10-0-2) when they get to a fast start and lead after 1, so it is imperative the Lakers score first if they want to have a good weekend in Elmira.

Players to watch

OSW- Mariah Madrigal

The Junior net minder Madrigal has been outstanding in her first season has starting goalie for this team she is posting just ridiculous numbers as she is (12-4-0) with a .930 save percentage and a goals against average of only 1.65. Madrigal’s consistent and dominant play have been one of the biggest reasons for the Lakers turnaround back into a powerhouse this season.

EMA- Katie Granato

The Sophomore forward Granato has been the Soaring Eagles top goal scorer this season and is second in the team in points. She is a threat every time she touches the puck and is a natural goal scorer. Being only a sophomore her best years are definitely ahead of her. She is someone the Lakers must contain in order to win tonight.

By the Numbers:

Goals Per Game:

OSW- 3.63

EMA- 3.89

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.58

EMA- 1.11

Power Play:

OSW- 23.5 % (20/85)

EMA- 22.0 % (18/82)

Penalty Kill

OSW- 91.4% (53/58)

EMA- 89.2% 58/65

Game Predication

I think this is going to be a great back and forth matchup against two high scoring teams with good defenses. I think the Lakers will score first and come out fast, but Elmira wakes up in the second and third periods and wins the game.

Final Score: EMA- 4, OSW- 3