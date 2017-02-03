Quick Recap: No. 2 Men’s Ice Hockey vs SUNY Potsdam

The No. 2 Oswego State Lakers were able to improve to 16-3-1/11-1-1 with a 5-4 overtime win after letting SUNY Potsdam(6-13-2/1-10-1) keep this game within striking distance all night long.

Oswego State progressively got better as the game went on, until a collapse in the third period allowed the Bears to tie the game. A run of 8 straight shot attempts in the middle frame put Oswego State back in the driver’s seat, but Nate Skidmore showed flashes of brilliancy throughout to keep his team close all game. Skidmore made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss.

Another goal in the very early stages of the first period got the Lakers rolling just 36 seconds in. Jody Sullivan was able to notch his fifth goal of the year on a shot from inside the slot that was able to beat Skidmore on the first shot of the night. Stephen Johnson was credited with the lone assist on the opening tally.

Stepehn Johnson set up the second goal of the night as well for his 18th helper of the season. He was able to keep the puck in the zone and find Joey Scorpio above the circles. Scorpio would make it 2-0 at 3:05 of the first period to give the Lakers some insurance before the midway mark of the period.

Oswego State would see its lead cut in half less than five minutes later. Matt Zawadzki would leave the game after this play and give way to David Jacobson, with what appeared to be a left leg or knee injury.

The freshman Bryce Ferrell capitalized on the injury and roofed a shot over Zawadzki as he was trying to recover and get back into position. Nick Keck was credited with the assist to help the Bears inch closer to a tie game at 8:02.

SUNY Potsdam would lead 10-9 in shots in the first period after gaining momentum from the Ferrell goal.

Oswego State was able to regain the two-goal lead from the first period. The lone goal of the period came off the stick of Andrew Barton for his eighth of the season. Kenny Neil and Mitchell Herlihey helped set up Barton from inside the hash marks at 5:24 of the period.

Jacobson would stop all six shots he faced in the middle period, while only seeing two shots after the 11:30 mark of the period.

The third period was all about the man advantage, as it saw four goals coming on the power play.

Shawn Hulshof would score the first to give the Lakers a 4-1 lead after Kenny Neil sent a beautiful pass through the slot and to the far side. This gave Hulshof a wide open net at 5:00 for his 10th of the season.

Back-to-back-to-back power play goals would pull the Bears even with the Lakers. Sean Kacerosky would score the first, and then Jack Butler would bring the Bears within one as he cut into the slot at 12:30. Ferrell’s second of the game at 12:30 of the final period somehow got past Jacobson with a shot from the goal line to tie the game at 4 a piece.

Oswego State would get one final power play chance when Trevor Dennis would sit for two minutes. They would not convert, despite six shot attempts. This would send the Lakers to their second overtime game of the season with the last place team in the SUNYAC.

At 1:39 of overtime, Herlihey was able to walk into the slot, make a nice move and roof one over the glove of Skidmore to secure two points after letting SUNY Potsdam stick around.

Oswego State will now play SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday at 7 p.m. to complete Whiteout Weekend.