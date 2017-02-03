Laker Gameday Preview: Men’s basketball host SUNY Potsdam

Oswego State Lakers men’s basketball have been nothing short of spectacular in regards of winning these past few months of the season. It’s been nearly two months and a change in the calendar year since the Lakers last lost a SUNYAC contest. Since their loss to SUNY Oneonta on Dec. 6th, the Lakers have won 10 straight SUNYAC games, averaging 83.9 points per game in that stretch.

Last weekend the Lakers swept their biggest weekend so far in the season, defeating then-first place team College of Brockport on Friday, and taking care of business with a win over SUNY Geneseo on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Sortino and Jamir Ferebee have developed into a dynamic scoring duo that has propelled the Lakers offense to victory.

Despite some struggles shooting the ball from the field earlier on in the season, Sortino is playing some of his best basketball lately. He’s coming off 24 and 33 point outings from last weekend where he drained a total of 16 of 29 field goals, as well as going 18 for 19 from the free throw line.

Tonight the Lakers are set to take on once again the SUNY Potsdam Bears, who have struggled all season with a 2-17 overall record, including 1-12 in SUNYAC.

The first time these two teams met in Potsdam the Lakers definitely got a run for their own money, but eventually fought off the Bears bid for an upset with a 86-76 victory.

Nosa Onabor scored 20 points on the Lakers last time out, his 14.2 points per game this season leads the Bears in scoring.

The Lakers have been rolling with their small starting three-guard lineup with Sortino, Ian Schupp, and Ferebee. Down low they have Keith Tyson starting at four as the stretch-forward, and big man Mykelle Krecko hauls the center of the zone.

The key for the Lakers will be to stay within their own game, the maturity of this team all season has been a big reason for their success.

Winning is always satisfying, but Coach Leone always likes to see improvement in his team, and this weekend of games should serve for those opportunities as we get closer to the playoffs.

Oswego State Lakers host the SUNY Potsdam Bears with tip-off set for 5:30pm at Max Ziel Gymnasium here in Oswego.