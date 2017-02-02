Zawadzki has earned one final Whiteout start

One constant storyline throughout the men’s hockey season has been the consistent goalie rotation between senior Matt Zawadzki and transfer sophomore David Jacobson.

It is almost overplayed at this point, but Whiteout Weekend seems to have brought up peak goaltender conversation.

Both goalies began the year each playing one game per weekend, helping lead the team to 10 straight wins and a No. 1 ranking.

When winter break tournaments rolled around, the coaching staff wanted to give each goalie a taste of a back-to-back. Zawadzki was given both starts in the 2016 Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament, while Jacobson would help the Lakers win the Pathfinder Bank Oswego State Hockey Classic.

The trend of back-to-back starts would continue when Zawadzki played in the only game of the weekend on Jan. 13 against Nazareth College and the first game of the following weekend against the College at Brockport, his first look at the Golden Eagles all season.

The continuation of the two starts in a row was explained by the coaches as their desire to give each guy a start against different teams. Another move that makes complete sense, but this is where things take a weird turn.

Jacobson was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period during the rematch with SUNY Geneseo.

This was in line with the coaches’ plan to have both goaltenders face a different team, but Jacobson, who started the first game against SUNY Cortland, was again run out there to face the Red Dragons. He was not too sharp on this night either, giving up some questionable goals on only 15 shots faced.

Now with the annual Whiteout Game on Saturday night, the question still remains: Who gets their number called in this rivalry matchup?

Head coach Ed Gosek said earlier this week that his staff honestly does not have a firm idea of who they want to use in each game.

There are more than a few ways to guess what may happen this weekend, but if you think back, Gosek has said each goaltender will split time until one clearly distinguishes themselves from the other. Has this time arrived?

It seems it may be close. Very close.

Jacobson has not been at his best in the last two starts. Zawadzki has only allowed one goal total in his last two starts and is fourth in the nation in goals against average (1.645). He allowed two goals in relief of Jacobson on Jan. 21, but he gave the Lakers a chance to climb back into that game.

Can you really afford to roll the dice and throw Jacobson in net on Saturday not knowing if he will be the same goaltender as earlier starts?

If I am making this decision, I am giving each a start, with Jacobson going against SUNY Potsdam, to continue to give each guy a look at a different team. This gives the senior with what could be his final appearance in this historic rivalry. It just seems right, and he has earned it after all.

But that is why I am just a writer.