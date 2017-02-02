Whitelaw first to coach Whiteout after being on roster 4 years prior

The Oswego State men’s ice hockey graduate assistant coach Jon Whitelaw makes his return to Whiteout Weekend for the Lakers’ huge matchup against SUNY Plattsburgh this weekend.

Whitelaw graduated from Oswego State in 2013 as a former forward and captain for the Lakers. As a player, he is tied for 28th all-time on Oswego State’s scoring list.

The graduate assistant will be participating in his fifth regular season Whiteout game this weekend. However, it will be his first behind the bench.

This weekend, the former Laker captain will become the first person in Oswego State history to play and coach in a Whiteout game. Even though there have been Oswego State coaches who have played against Plattsburgh on the Oswego State campus, he will be the only one to do so since the Whiteout game began in the 2006-2007 season, upon completion of the Marano Campus Center.

Since its inception, Whiteout Weekend has been a staple on the Oswego State campus and is always highlighted by the much anticipated rivalry game against SUNY Plattsburgh. The Lakers will play against SUNY Potsdam on Friday, before the game against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Whitelaw’s experience as a player in the atmosphere of Marano Campus Center Ice Arena for these games will surely be an asset for the younger Lakers in the locker room as they look to continue their winning ways this season.

“Definitely for me, my most exciting Whiteout game was probably my first, just because you don’t know what to really expect,” Whitelaw said. “You have an idea, but once you get into the game it gets blown away.”

Whitelaw has had quite the journey since graduating from Oswego State, consisting of a continued playing career and a young coaching career that has brought him across the country, and around the world.

“After I graduated, I was fortunate enough to sign a contract in Utah with Paul Rodrigues, one of my former linemates that played here as well,” Whitelaw said. “From there I was able to move on to play for one year professionally in France.”

Once Whitelaw decided to finish up his playing career, he decided to set his sights in the field of coaching, which brought him to SUNY Cortland last season as a graduate assistant and then back up to the shores of Lake Ontario with the Lakers for this season.

“It means a lot to be back here, especially for this weekend,” Whitelaw said. “I don’t know how I’ll feel leading up to it, but it’s a game just like the rest of them.”

Whitelaw’s primary role with the team is to watch game tape and identify their opponents potential strategies and weaknesses of each opponent. From his end, it will be treated as if it is any other game this season, even with all the extra hype surrounding the event.

“From a coaching standpoint, it’ll be a little different,” Whitelaw said. “I’m excited, I wish I could be out there, but I think it’s the next best thing to get behind the bench and be a part of it.”

Whitelaw created a storied history in the game during his on-ice career, starting with scoring the game-winning goal during the game of his freshman season. He also tallied a goal in the game his junior season, compiling a 3-1 record in the Whiteout game during his collegiate career.

His educational background in teaching is a major asset for both Whitelaw as a coach, and also the players as beneficiaries of the graduate assistant’s ability to share his knowledge and experience with the team.

“Ultimately, I’d love to use my background in teaching as a tool with coaching,” Whitelaw said. “I think they go hand in hand.”

Regardless of the result this weekend, Whitelaw is excited to be back and participating in an event that he had such a big part in making so special.

“All I know is that for sure it’ll be a special event for both the fans for both teams playing,” Whitelaw said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”