Saturday marks another chapter in storied rivalry

The illustrious and symbolic NCAA trophies awarded to Oswego State men’s ice hockey team sit in the glass-paneled showcase of Marano Campus Center’s most-trafficked hallways.

These awards from over the decades inform observers of how dominant the program has been in Div. III over the years. While these awards are important, particularly the 2007 National Championship, their importance is paralleled in the campus community by Whiteout Weekend.

Following the construction of the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena in 2006, Whiteout Weekend has aligned yearly with Oswego State’s home matchup against program rival SUNY Plattsburgh and serves as a function that unites the campus. It remains the most attended Oswego State athletic event and holds within itself a reputation that is recognized across Upstate New York. Tickets for this year’s Whiteout were officially sold out on Monday after students lined up late Sunday morning waiting for a chance to get their hands on a ticket.

“It’s a great rivalry,” head coach Ed Gosek said. “You have Ithaca and Cortland in football, you have Oswego and Plattsburgh in hockey. It’s fun for the fans, it’s fun for the school, and for the teams there’s extra incentive and extra energy involved since it’s your rivalry game.”

Origins of this rivalry date back deeper than just games at the Marano Campus Center Ice Arena.

The men’s ice hockey program was introduced in 1964, by then-head coach George Crowe and was originally characterized as a club-level sport, not yet recognized or sponsored by the NCAA. Early success resulted in Crowe’s ability to soon move the program into the ranks of Div. III, where Crowe would then relinquish the program over to Herb Hammond prior to the 1968-1969 season.

Seven years later, with Hammond the now-veteran head coach of the Lakers, and the program now an established name, fellow Upstate-school SUNY Plattsburgh announced the formation of their own men’s ice hockey program under coach John Corker.

It was not until the 1976-1977 season that Oswego State and SUNY Plattsburgh played for the first time.

Hammond became upset with the lack of commitment from the school to men’s ice hockey and its status in Romney Fieldhouse, subsequently resulting in Hammond’s departure and takeover of SUNY Plattsburgh.

The controversial departure of Hammond is cited even today by head coach Ed Gosek as the sentimental beginning of the two program’s rivalry.

“Feeding the birds,” a tradition celebrated at Romney by throwing bagels onto the ice by students following the first goal of the contest by Oswego State was just one example of the antics on display during these esteemed contests.

Fast forward to 2006, when the construction of the Marano Campus Center created the tradition of Whiteout.

Gosek supports the Whiteout tradition and realizes the importance of its impact as it nears its 14th rendition.

“Moving from Romney, which was always a great rivalry, which [was] Plattsburgh Weekend, which is what it was called before we moved into the campus center in 2006,” Gosek said. “The change, getting away from the bagels and tennis balls and into the Whiteout, it’s what college athletics are all about.”

Since the inaugural Whiteout game on Feb. 10, 2007 the Lakers are 5-6-2 against the Cardinals on home ice.

Gosek noted that in series like these, where a lot rides on the outcome of a game, players and coaches tend to overcompensate. Gosek has prepared his team so that they will be in a good spot to execute as they have done all season.

“Many times in games like this some players or coaches do things out of character,” Gosek said. “Maybe we’re quicker to jump on a guy when he makes a mistake or maybe for the players that’s getting upset with the officials. In games like these, you need to do things the way you’ve been doing them all along.”

The Lakers have struggled to win this contest as of late. Oswego State has not been able to beat the Cardinals at home since they lost on March 2, 2013 in the SUNYAC Championships Final, 4-0. But a 7-0-0 home record this season bodes well for the Lakers against the Cardinals, who are struggling on the road.

“Sticking with what we’ve been saying since day one, we want to play as a team first and foremost,” Gosek said. “In big games, you need your best players to be your hardest workers. We need to control our emotions and have discipline.”

Freshman forward Joey Scorpio has heard about this rivalry since his recruitment days. Throughout the offseason and into the school year and regular season, Scorpio has been looking forward to this matchup, his first against SUNY Plattsburgh.

“Traditionally you always hear about these games, Whiteout Weekend versus SUNY Plattsburgh,” Scorpio said. “We saw the line for the tickets, so we know it’s going to be a packed house. We’re so excited, even the students, us as the players, we can’t wait to get it going.”

When the puck drops on Saturday, exactly what this event is will be obvious to everyone in attendance: Not just another game, but another thrilling chapter in an encyclopedic history of electrifying contests between SUNY Plattsburgh and Oswego State.