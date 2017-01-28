Men’s basketball holds on against SUNY Geneseo, behind stellar team performance.

Answering the bell

The Oswego State Men’s Basketball program triumphed over SUNY Geneseo Saturday, behind a 33-point performance by Brian Sortino and crafty playmaking by Mykelle Krecko and Ian Schupp. En route to a definitive 81-70 victory, defensive efforts along with timely rebounds and free throw’s locked up one of the more important wins for Oswego so far this year.

Sortino’s brilliance

Leading the charge to the surprise of no one was senior Brian Sortino, who scored 33 points along with 3 assists and 1 steal. Ferebee and Krecko scored 17 and 11 respectively, resulting in an overall impressive offensive showing. Sortino recognizes the boost it provides him with when his teammates play well.

“I think our whole offense was clicking today,” said Sortino. “Jamir and Ian, they played well. Victor came off the bench, provided a spark. It’s a team effort, they trust me with the ball in my hands, I think we just got it done today.”

Ferebee and Schupp

Guards Jamir Ferebee and Ian Schupp continue to impress as alternative offensive options for SUNY Oswego. Contrasting and ultimately meshing well with Sortino, Schupp provides a unique ability to distribute the ball efficiently while Ferebee has taken over as an important scoring source for this team. Going forward the play of these two will need to remain steady to achieve the level of success they’re aiming for.

Applying the pressure

Coming into Saturday, Geneseo’s star player, John Decker, averaged just under 25.0 PPG, after the conclusion of the Saturday’s game, he was held by Oswego to just six points total. Limiting the damage done by an elite player and containing him ended up being the difference maker Saturday as Oswego rolled SUNY Geneseo.

Holding off the comeback

While ultimately winning by eleven, SUNY Oswego struggled to emphatically close-out SUNY Geneseo as they repeatedly re-inserted themselves into the competition due to complacent defensive efforts at times and frustration with the officiating. Although the score was tied at 24 with seven minutes left in the first half, Oswego then rushed out to a 20 point lead that fluctuated until 8 minutes left remained in the second half. SUNY Geneseo closed the deficit to a seven point gap with one minute remaining but Oswego State was able to hold them at bay for the remainder of the competition.

Coach’s Take

Coach Leone was excited about Saturday’s victory, as it provides the team with the confidence necessary heading into the remainder of the schedule. When asked about how the team was able to shut down SUNY Geneseo’s main playmaker, he didn’t mix words.

“Brian Sortino,” Leone said. “Everybody’s asked me all year about his shooting percentage, and all that stuff. And we put another thing on his plate, as if we haven’t already for four years, and ask him to guard that team’s best player.”

“If there’s any question to that kids toughness and heart, hopefully that puts all that stuff to rest,” said Leone. “He’s an incredible player and leader. I say the great players step up in the biggest settings, and he’s flawless, he’s unbelievable. If you want to know about Decker having an off-game, Brian deserves a lot of the credit.”

Moving forward

With Brockport’s loss to Oswego Friday evening, followed by their loss to Cortland on Saturday, SUNY Oswego now holds a two-game advantage over Brockport for the SUNYAC conference lead. Also Brockport’s loss means that Oswego holds the advantage over Brockport not only in conference play but their overall record as well. Oswego State plays Potsdam on Friday, February 3rd, at the Max Ziel gymnasium for their next game.