Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Hockey vs Potsdam

Today’s Matchup

The Oswego State Lakers (14-4-0) will take on the Potsdam Bears (11-6-1) today in the second game of a home and home weekend series. The Lakers will head to road today as look to bounce back after a tough 2-1 loss in Oswego yesterday afternoon. It was a frustrating game as the Lakers ran into good goaltending and just couldn’t find the back of the net. Scoring more goals and getting off to a better start and scoring first today will be essential for a victory today because if they don’t they could be in danger of losing back to back games for the first time this season.

Rebounding after losses

The Lakers have done great job letting one loss not turn into two or three in a row this season. They are 3-0 after a loss and seem to do a great job bouncing back and playing dominant the next game. Responding well after a tough loss is a sign of a great team and the Lakers are certainly that. With their strong defense play, great goaltending and high scoring offense the Laker can just about beat anybody when they play great in all three main areas of the game. The Lakers great leadership in the room and coaching certainly are a reason for this stat as well. The players seem to have all bought in to what the coach wants and keep each other accountable to work hard. This leads to the results that have occurred so far this season. If the Lakers win today the record after losses would be 4-0 further making them a stronger team.

Players to Watch

OSW- Jacquelin White

The Freshman forward White is tied for first on this Lakers team with 12 goals. She needs to be a scoring threat today and spark her team offensively after a tough night as a team offensively. If she brings the offense today and scores some goals it will certainly help lead the Lakers to a bounce back victory today.

PDM- Jordan Ott

The Senior forward Ott is tied for the team for first in goals and leads the Bears with 18 points thus far this season. She will look to lead her team again with another victory over Oswego and get some goals for her team as well.

By the numbers:

Goals Per Game

OSW – 3.67

PDM- 2.39

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.56

PDM- 2.17

Power Play

OSW- 23.2% (19/82)

PDM- 19.3% (16/83)

Penalty Kill

OSW- 92.7% (51-55)

PDM- 87.8% 72/82

Game Prediction:

I expect a bounce back performance for the Lakers and for the offense to fire on all cylinders. The Lakers are great in games following a loss and I think it will be no different today as the Lakers will get some goals and have a strong defensive performance today.

Final Score: OSW 4, PDM 1