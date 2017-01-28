Laker Gameday Preview : Men’s Basketball Vs SUNY Geneseo

Continuing their momentum

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against SUNY Geneseo, Oswego State Men’s Basketball has won five straight games, and nine out of their last ten. Coming off a thrilling three point victory over the College of Brockport, Oswego State has the wind at their back.

Handling Decker

Far and away, SUNY Geneseo’s senior guard John Decker serves as his team’s primary scoring option. Averaging just over 24 PPG and leading the team in MPG with 30.2 Decker is SUNY Geneseo’s workhorse, who will need to be contained by Oswego State Saturday in order to win.

Schupp’s consistency

Turning in a 2-steal, 4-assist, 17-point performance Friday night, Ian Schupp’s ability to ease the workload for PG Brian Sortino and provide a secondary playmaking option has proven extremely valuable for Oswego State all year long. Continuing to help facilitate the offense with crafty precision and timely scoring will go a long way for Ian Schupp and Oswego State Men’s Basketball on Saturday.

Shaping the SUNYAC

With Friday’s victory over the College of Brockport, Oswego State takes over the #1 spot in the SUNYAC conference, possessing a better in-conference record at 10-1 as opposed to Brockport’s 10-2, while both teams overall stand at 14-4 and 15-4 respectively. Oswego now controls its own destiny as we grow closer to the conclusion of the regular season.