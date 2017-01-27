Lakers Fall to Bears in Pressing Third Period

The last time the teams met the Lakers earned a back-to-back shutout victory over the Bears, leaving Potsdam thirsty for retaliation, and that is just what they got.

No, three Lakers did not play at their best for the first period but they were able to keep the four-placed Bears scoreless.

“We got out-competed and we got out worked in our own rink,” head coach Diane Dillon said. “Potsdam is a good and solid team that took advantage of their opportunities that we, however, did not.”

Alexis Pfeiffer was in net for the Bears and refused to let the Lakers score after a combined twelve saves during the first and second periods.

Anna-Rose Bertin finally put the Bears on the scoreboard with just ten seconds to spare in the second period. The chances for the Lakers to score again were slim, the game headed into the final period with a 1-0 lead for the Bears.

The Lakers came back in the third period and immediately took control of the puck, keeping the Bears in their defensive zone.

The chances of going into overtime seemed to grow after Julieann White broke through the Bears’ defensive line and put the Lakers on the scoreboard with a goal assisted by Natalie Gigilio and Victoria Blake.

“I think that if anyone put that goal in the net the team would have been motivated,” Julieann White said. “Once we scored, the team started to get pumped up.”

All seemed to be going in favor of the Lakers until the puck hit the back of the net after gliding off of Lakers goaltender, Mariah Madrigal’s, padding after being tipped towards the net by Bears’ Jenna Patterson.

The Lakers then gained control of the puck and battled it out in the Bears’ defensive zone, but were unsuccessful with scoring again leading to a Bear victory.

Although the team seemed to have an off start, coach Dillon looks to tomorrow claiming that the team is going to come back stronger than before.

The Lakers will head to Potsdam tomorrow to complete the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. for rematch between these two clubs.