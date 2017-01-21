Three Things: Another near milestone, shot blocks & an emergence

Emergence

Joey Davies is turning into a reliable scoring forward for this Oswego State team that seems to score at will most nights.

The senior has spent three seasons with the Lakers after coming over from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but he has only played in 17 games coming into this season. Davies has missed more time than he would like with injuries in his two prior seasons with the Lakers, and he is now making the most of his opportunities while playing with Shawn Hulshof and Matt Galati.

“Davies is doing his share,” Gosek said. “I think the three of them are developing some chemistry, and things are going for them. So what’s there not to like about it? They are enjoying playing with one another, it’s giving us a little different dimension and [keeping us] moving forward.”

Davies had 10 points this season coming into Friday’s game against Brockport. He put up two goals and two assists to tie Hulshof for most points in a single game this year. Seven shot attempts, including six on net in last night’s game, seems like a pretty good mark for a guy that played the majority of time in the bottom six last year when healthy. The Ontario native now has a three-game point streak to his name and is seventh on the team in points with a 6-8-14 scoring line.

Join the Club

Kenny Neil sits just two points away from joining the Oswego State men’s hockey 100-point club.

His three assists against Brockport puts him on the verge of becoming the fourth Laker this season to reach that milestone. Alex Botten was the first, with Shawn Hulshof and Matt Galati following suit.

Neil may reach that marker in Saturday’s matchup with SUNYAC foe, SUNY Geneseo.

It would not be right for Neil to join reach this plateau without a little scoring confusion though.

The lines released prior to tonight’s game have Neil at 98 points, along with collegehockeystats.net, but where is that one extra assist coming from in Neil’s sophomore year?

The world may never know.

Campbell’s Condensed Shot Blocks

The newest Laker, Devin Campbell, has impressed in his first two games in the green and gold. The Div. I transfer led Niagara University with 34 blocked shots as a freshman. In two games with Oswego State he has made it obvious he is more than capable of blocking shots from anywhere on the ice.

This includes a 1-on-1 with Brockport’s Jake Taylor in last night’s game. Campbell quickly went on one knee as the shot was released to completely thwart a scoring chance. He attempted the same thing again in another rush later in the game and ended the night with two blocked shots to his credit.

It’s no easy task to do that trying to defend a rush when it is just you trying to fend off a forward coming at you full speed.

Campbell was not given a shot block in his first game against Nazareth, but he had at least one where he slid to the right of Zawadzki to stop a scoring threat as well.

Head coach Ed Gosek’s insight on Campbell has been completely spot on in his first two games with the program. He is not all world with the puck, but Campbell makes the right decision and is good at moving up ice, which has helped him grab two assists in two games with his new team.

His steady presence on the back end will bolster the Lakers in this long stretch of games for a team that is already allowing only 1.76 goals per game.