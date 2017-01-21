Laker Gameday Preview: No. 8/9 Women’s Ice Hockey @ Neumann University

Today’s Matchup

The Oswego State Lakers (13-3-0) will take on the Neumann University Knights (6-9-1) today in the second game of a back to back weekend series. Last nights game between these two teams was dominated by the Lakers who won by the score of 7-0. The Lakers seemed to be firing on all cylinders in this one especially on their power play which went an outstanding 4 for 8. Neumann’s undisciplined play led to many power play chances for the Lakers which eventually turned into power play goals. It is almost impossible to gain momentum in a game when you have to kill 8 opposing power plays off as Neumann seemed to be behind the 8 ball the entire game. Oswego was on the power play for a total of 12:01 of a 60-minute game. Staying disciplined and not taking penalties is something that Neumann will definitely try to avoid in this afternoon’s matchup because if they don’t they might have a similar fate as last night.

Strong 3rd Periods

The Lakers have done a great job protecting leads going into the third period this year as they are (11-0-0) at games where they lead after 2 periods. The Lakers seem to hunker down on defense and not allow many scoring chances and play a smart game in the third. By no means do they “sit back” in third periods. Even though the Lakers have protected every third period lead they have had this year they have also turned it on offensively in the third. The Lakers have scored a total of 25 goals in the third period this season which is more than their total for both the first and second periods. If the Lakers want to continue their success this season their strong third periods must continue. We’ll see if they will today.

Players to Watch

Oswego State Lakers- Alyssa Brockmann

The senior defenseman Brockman has been playing great hockey all year and has contributed not only with her strong defensive play but also her ability offensively. She is coming into this matchup hot after a great game last night where she racked up 2 powerplay goals and an assist. I look for her to continue her strong play today as well.

Neumann University Knights- Grace Klienbach

The senior forward Klienbach has had an outstanding season thus far for Neumann by putting up 9 goals and 10 assists so far this season. Those numbers are second best on her team as well as her 19 points. She will definitely look to produce more offense today after being shut out last night.

By The Numbers:

Goals Per Game:

OSW- 3.88

NEU- 2.56

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.50

NEU-3.12

Power Play:

OSW- 23.6%

NEU- 13.8%

Penalty Kill:

OSW- 91.8%

NEU- 74.5%

Game Prediction:

The Lakers will have to expect Neumann to give their best today and come out firing. They can’t be complacent and just expect the same results as last night to happen they must earn it. The Lakers have struggled in the second games of back to back and even lost one last week. Despite this I think the Lakers have learned their lesson from last week and will come out firing as well today.

Final Score: OSW 5, NEU 2