Laker Gameday Preview: No. 3 Men’s Ice Hockey @ No. 5/6 SUNY Geneseo

Bus Legs

After the last meeting between these two teams, the last thing the Lakers want to experience again is having to climb out of a hole. SUNY Geneseo did falter badly down the stretch after holding 2-0 and 3-1 leads, but it will be even more difficult for Oswego State to mount a comeback on the road tonight.

Kenny Neil used the term “bus legs” on Friday night when asked about what his team needs to get off to a better start, something they have struggled with all season.

“We just gotta get a quick start, gotta have a good first, and get the bus legs out and we’ll be alright,” Neil said.

Tonight’s game could be decided early depending how the Lakers’ start is. The team has been constantly trying to improve that aspect, and tonight it will be needed more than ever against the top scoring team in Div. III hockey.

Bad Habits

Friday night’s 10-1 rout over Brockport may have a negative aspect to it. Head coach Ed Gosek thought that his team tried to do too much with the puck and held onto it more than he would have liked as well. Everybody wants to get on the scoresheet in games like that. If Oswego State tries to do too much individually tonight, SUNY Geneseo will be all over them.

The Lakers’ ability to almost reset and be able to play in close games like they did against UW-Eau Claire and Utica College after two blowouts in a row is something they need to be focused on tonight.

Lineup Card

David Jacobson will get the start tonight and is the only change in the lineup for Oswego State. The goalie rotation was flipped this weekend to get both goaltenders a look at a different team, per Ed Gosek.



SUNY Geneseo’s lines show how this team has the ability to score over five goals a game. Each line has at least two forwards that have tallied points in double digits to this point of the season. The second line of David Szmyd, Conlan Kennan and Andrew Romano, all first-year players, have each reached the 20-point mark in 16 games this season, adding a real scoring punch that rounds out one of the best top six combinations in Div. III.

Players to Watch

OSW: Kenny Neil

Pretty easy pick with Neil tonight. The senior sits just two points shy of 100, and could do it tonight with a big performance against the second place team in the SUNYAC.

GEN: Derek Stahl

In a game that looks to be all about scoring, the defense for the Ice Knights will need to be at their best tonight to help Devin McDonald in net. Stahl, a senior, has seen plenty of Oswego State over the years and will anchor the first pair in tonight’s matchup.

By the Numbers

Record

OSW: 14-3-0/9-1-0 (No. 3) [1st in SUNYAC]

GEN: 12-2-2/6-2-0 (No. 5/6) [2nd in SUNYAC]

Shots per Game

OSW: 35.9

GEN: 37.7

Goals per Game

OSW: 4.82 [2nd in Div. III]

GEN: 5.12 [1st in Div. III]

Goals Against per Game

OSW: 1.76 [4th in Div. III]

GEN: 3.06 [T-38th in Div. III]

Power Play

OSW: 21-79 (26.58%) [7th in Div. III]

GEN: 27-99 (27.27%) [6th in Div. III]

Penalty Kill

OSW: 70-81 (86.4%) [16th in Div. III]

GEN: 67-84 (79.8%) [50th in Div. III]

*Overall Statistics from USCHO.com

Game Prediction

The line that led all of Div. III in scoring a year ago is together no more. Connor Anthoine is centering Stephen Collins and Trevor Hills tonight instead of Anthony Marra. This game will still see plenty of goals though. A fast-paced first period could be ahead if both teams are into early.

Oswego State is just the more complete team from top to bottom. The offenses square up well, yet SUNY Geneseo’s defense just does not compare to the top-5 defense core that Lakers have.

Lakers win 6-4

*For in-game updates follow @GonianSports.