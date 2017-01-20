Quick Recap: No. 3 Men’s Ice Hockey vs The College at Brockport

The No. 3 Oswego State Lakers were able to run the Brockport Golden Eagles out of Oswego with a 10-1 win in the first SUNYAC meeting to kick off the spring semester and match their win total of 14 from last season on only Jan. 20.

A quick start opened the floodgates for the Lakers to start the game, and Ed Gosek’s roster never took their foot off the gas pedal.

Just 10 seconds into the TJ Sneath tripping minor, Mitchell Herlihey was able to break in alone on Matt Schneider. The junior went forehand, backhand to open the scoring at 2:37 of the first while shorthanded.

After a Kristoffer Brun penalty, the Lakers got their first chance on the power play and took advantage. Chris Waterstreet was able to bang home a rebound in front to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead at 9:20 of the first period. Kenny Neil and Joey Davies were credited with the helpers on the second goal of the period.

The third Laker goal of the period came off the stick of Matt Galati for his 13th of the year at 13:28. Davies threw a backhand pass to Galati in the slot, who roofed it short side on Schneider to make a 3-0 game with less than 20 minutes played.

Oswego State was able to bury a fourth goal at 17:48 of the opening period. Sneath was found wide open in the slot after Joey Scorpio took the puck on the far-side wall near the point and drove to the net. Sneath had almost the entire net to shoot at and made it 4-0 as the first period ended. David Ferreira was credited with the secondary assist on the goal.

Brockport swapped goaltenders to start the second period. Matt Schneider was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots, which gave way to sophomore netminder Jake Moore.

The Lakers would add four more goals on Moore in the second period to extend their lead to 8-0. They also led 29-13 in shots after 40 minutes of play.

Andrew Barton scored twice off the goal posts for his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Neil and Chris Raguseo tallied assists on the first of his two goals, while Raguseo put up his third helper of the contest with Herlihey also given credit for the second of Barton’s two goals.

Joey Davies would tally his third point of the game with a nice second-chance effort in front to push Oswego State’s lead to 7-0 at the 19:26 mark of the second period. Matt Galati was given the assist along with Shawn Hulshof.

Another goal within the final minute put the Lakers up 8-0 after 40 minutes. Scorpio beat Moore with a shot from the circle at 19:51 of the middle frame. Ferreira and Sneath were given assists on the final goal of the first 40 minutes.

The third period came with two short handed goals, one for each team. Luke Bennett scored the first to get the Golden Eagles on the board at 13:08 of the third period. He broke in alone and beat Zawadzki glove side to end the senior goaltender’s bid at three-straight shutouts against Brockport.

Davies would net the other short handed marker, his second of the game to make it 9-1, but the Lakers would add one more. Scorpio scored his second of the game at the 19:00 minute mark of regulation to make it a 10-1 affair.

This 10-1 shellacking of the Brockport Golden Eagles is the highest goal total of the season for the No. 3 team in the nation as they moved to 14-3-0 overall on the season.

Oswego State will take on SUNY Geneseo tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on the road to complete this weekend’s slate of games.

*Full story to follow.