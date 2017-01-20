Laker Gameday Preview: No. 8/9 Women’s Ice Hockey @ Neumann University

No. 8 Oswego State Lakers will be taking on Neumann University Knights tonight in another ECAC West weekend series on the road.

Previous Matchup:

The last time these two teams met, the Lakers clinched onto a weekend victory against the Knights with combined score of 5-1. The first of the two games goaltender Tori Trovato of the Lakers posted a shutout. This season’s veterans, Alexa Aramburu, Andrea Noss, Olivia Ellis, Allison Ullrich and Ashley Lyman put the Lakers on the scoreboard in the last matchup, so it is very likely we will see them on the ice tonight.

Between the Pipes:

Oswego State-Mariah Madrigal

Last season, senior Tori Trovato was in nets for the contest against Neumann. This year, Madrigal will be getting the start in tonights game. Madrigal has been having an incredible season making 270 saves, earning herself a .931 SV%. Madrigal has proven to be a level headed and strong goaltender this season so seeing her on the ice tonight is likely.

Neumann University- Julia Fair

Fair will most likely be goaltending for the Knights in tonight’s game. Fair will also be filling in the shoes of a graduated senior goaltender. This season, Fair has earned herself a .916 SV% with the 373 saves she made so far.

Players to Watch:

Oswego State- Alexa Aramburu

Aramburu has been having an outstanding season with the Lakers. With 10 goals and 13 assists on the season, Aramburu has proven to be an impact forward. She will be considered to be a force to be reckoned with in tonight’s contest.

Neumann University-Bek Lucas

Lucas has a total of 26 points on the season so far, half of which being her own goals. She is the leading scorer for the Knights and definitely poses as a threat to the Lakers. Oswego remains the team to beat in the ECAC West conference, so it will be interesting to see how she plays against the Lakers defensive line.

By The Numbers:

Record

OSW: 12-3-0(Overall)|6-2-0(Conference)

NEW: 6-8-1(Overall)|2-5-1(Conference)

Goals Per Game

OSW: 3.67

NEW:2.73

Power Play

OSW: 13/63 (.206)

NEW: 9/64 (.141)

Penalty Kill

OSW:44/48 (.917)

NEW: 65/85 (.765)

Game Prediction

Like I’ve said before, the Lakers are the team to beat in this conference. Neumann is up for a challenge when it comes to facing the Lakers this weekend. They might not have the home-ice advantage in tonight’s game, but that hasn’t stopped the Lakers before.

Final prediction 4-1, Lakers.