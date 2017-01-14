Laker Gameday Preview: Women’s Ice Hockey vs Utica

Tonights Matchup

The Oswego State Women’s Ice Hockey Team (12-2-0) will take on the Utica Pioneers (7-5-0). This is the second and final game in this weekend series which saw the Laker defeat Utica last night by a score of 2-0. It was an impressive performance by the Lakers as they showed no rust and did a great job in their first game back from the break. Utica will look to hand the Lakers their third loss of the season tonight and out their name in the conversation as a top team in the conference. Oswego wants to continue their fantastic season and continue their status a powerhouse team.

Lakers Outstanding Penalty Kill

The Lakers have done a tremendous job this season of killing penalties. They have killed 90 percent of opposing power plays and it is all because of variety key factors. Their goaltending as been fantastic with Mariah Madrigal so when ever their been a breakdown in defensive coverage Madrigal is their to make the save. There are very little breakdowns in defensive coverage though as the Lakers play a smart game in their own zone as they do all the little things to kill off the penalty. From blocking shots, to shutting down shooting lanes and anticipating passes to clear the puck. The Lakers have all bought in to playing a tough and stingy defensive game in not just the penalty kill but during five on five play as well. Their outstanding penalty kill and great defense is a big part of the reason why the Lakers have had much success to this point in the season.

Players to Watch

Oswego State Lakers- Alexa Aramburu

The senior forward has done it all this season from scoring big goals to getting on the scoresheet with her outstanding passing abilities racking up assists. She is second in the Lakers in points with 23 points and has been doing a great job with her all around game this year as well. She is extremely dependable in big spots and will give you the big goal when the Lakers need it most.

Utica Pioneers- Meghan Power

The junior forward has done a great job this season as she is tied for first on the team with 11 points. She will try to continue her good season to this point today and try to take down the Lakers with her dangerous scoring ability

By The Numbers:

Goals Per Game:

OSW- 3.86

UTC- 2.75

Goals Against Per Game:

OSW- 1.57

UTC- 1.58

Power Play

OSW- 12/58 (20.7%)

UTC- 9/48 (18.8%)

Penalty Kill

OSW- 41/45 (91.1%)

UTC- 39/48 (81.2%)

Game Prediction:

The second game of a back-to-back is always tricky game to pick. Utica is going to look to avenge last night’s loss with a big game tonight and throw everything they’ve got at the Lakers. Utica is going to come out fast and if the Lakers can get out of the first 1o minutes without giving up any goals and continue to play strong defense they will be fine. I think the Lakers will have a strong performance tonight and prove yet again why they are a top team in the SUNYAC.

Final Score: OSW 4 , UTC 1